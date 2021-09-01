Drugs reported missing by National Ambulance Service in Cork City located 'intact'

THE National Ambulance Service (NAS) has thanked the public for their assistance in locating a small number of controlled drugs that were reported missing in Cork city yesterday.

The NAS has advised the public that the small quantity of controlled drugs, which were contained within a small pouch, have now been located.

The pouch was reported missing by a NAS crew while on duty in the Grenville place area of Cork City yesterday evening.

However, it was found by a member of the public.

The pouch was handed into a pharmacy in Friars Walk, Cork City with the contents intact and untouched.

The NAS has thanked the public for their assistance and co-operation.

On Tuesday evening, the NAS advised the public that the small quantity of controlled drugs had gone missing while crews were on duty in the city.

The drugs were contained in a red pouch with a grey trim and the National Ambulance Service crest on it.

It was noticed missing by a NAS crew while on duty in the Grenville place area.

An Garda Síochána had been advised of the missing and the NAS was seeking the public’s help in locating the missing pouch.