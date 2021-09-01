Cork name among those selected by Met Éireann for storm season 

A NAME widely associated with the Rebel County has been selected as part of Met Éireann’s latest list of storm names.

Met Éireann, along with the Met Office and KNMI – the national weather services of the UK and Netherlands, have today released the new list of storm names for the 2021-22 storm season.

Like previous years, each weather service has contributed names reflective of their nation and culture.

The names are mainly suggested by members of the public.

This year, Irish names that have made it onto the list include Méabh, Pól and Seán and Barra (Finbarr).

So, there is every chance that a Storm Barra may hit Ireland this winter.

📢Here is the list of storm names for 2021-22📢



Working together with @metoffice in the UK and Dutch @KNMI, storms are named to help raise awareness of severe weather before it arrives.



Is your name on the list?#StormNames #BeWinterReady



📰https://t.co/2AFzGusHH5 pic.twitter.com/6kPQATgE9g — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 1, 2021

Since 2014, Met Éireann and the Met Office have been working together on the Storm Names partnership to help raise awareness of the potential impacts of severe weather.

In 2019, they were joined by KMNI.

Met Éireann’s Head of Forecasting, Evelyn Cusack noted that last winter was relatively quiet with only one storm named by Met Éireann, Storm Aiden at Halloween.

“We are now preparing for the autumn and winter months ahead with a new list of storm names for 2021-22 and for whatever weather may come to our shores."

Will Lang, Head of the National Severe Weather Warning Service at the Met Office, said: “This is now the seventh year of us naming storms with our European partners.

"We look forward to continuing to work together with them to raise awareness around the impacts of severe weather in order to help keep people from all nations safe."

More information on Storm Names is available here.