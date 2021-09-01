Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 10:33

Tripadvisor names Nano Nagle Place as one of top-rated attractions worldwide

Seamstress, Sam Wynn, pictured with Sister Mary Dinneen and Sister Patricia O’Shea with replicas of the Presentation Sisters' Habits at the opening of Changing Habits: 250 Years of Convent Life at Nano Nagle Place. Picture: Clare Keogh

Maeve Lee

NANO Nagle place has received an award from world's the largest travel platform, making the Cork City museum one of the top attractions worldwide.

Currently hosting the hugely popular exhibition, Changing Habits: 250 Years of Convent Life, Nano Nagle Place on Douglas Street has been awarded a Travellers’ Choice Award by Trip Advisor.

The award puts Nano Nagle Place in their top ten per cent of attractions worldwide.

The Travellers’ Choice Award celebrates attractions that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to visitors.

Trip Advisor said that Nano Nagle Place has “in this particularly challenging year, stood out by providing great service and experiences”.

Speaking on the award, CEO of Nano Nagle place Shane Clarke said: “We are delighted to win the Trip Advisor Traveller’s Choice Award.

“The award recognises Nano Nagle Place as being in the top 10% of top-rated attractions globally. It’s a pleasure to read and respond to the reviews we get on Trip Advisor.

“The reviewers consistently note the warmth of the welcome our wonderful team extend to visitors, the beauty and serenity of the site, and the powerful, uplifting story of Nano Nagle and the Presentation Sisters.”

