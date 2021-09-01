Traffic jams and jellyfish: It’s not all fun in the sun on a busy day at Cork's beaches

WITH staycations on the rise, facility issues in a number of Co Cork coastal areas are being exacerbated by the influx of tourists to beaches and beauty spots over the summer.

West Cork Independent councillor, Danny Collins, said that a lack of parking, toilets, and changing areas is a real problem in West Cork, where popular beaches, such as Barleycove, Ballylickey, and Ballyrisode, are thronged with beach-goers.

“I’m trying to push with the council to get more parking there [Barleycove]. Cars are just abandoned along the causeway,” Mr Collins said. “It took me 40 minutes to do half a kilometre over the summer months, because there were cars everywhere.

“If there was an emergency and the fire service or an ambulance was needed, I fear the consequences afterwards and you also have to take into consideration the residents of both areas and especially Ballyrisode, they are locked into their homes and they can’t get out.

“People just come and drop their cars, not thinking about the people living in the area or what would happen if there was an emergency, and it is worse than last summer: There are a lot more staycationers.”

Mr Collins said there should be more toilets and changing facilities in these areas.

“It’s something the council will have to look at, down the road, and especially at Ballyrisode, which is a very busy beach and no toilets. The facilities need to be updated and it’s something that needs to be looked at, down the road, I’ve brought it up numerous times at coastal committee and full council. For the safety of visitors and residents, these improvements need to be made.”

Barleycove is one of the beaches in Co Cork that has a lifeguard. Picture: Dan Linehan

In Ballylickey, along the beachfront, the speed limit is 100km where families park their cars and children walk down the road to the beach. Mr Collins said this was dangerous.

Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley, Crosshaven, said more parking and facilities were needed to meet the demand of the popular beach areas along the coast.

While, this year, temporary toilets and bins have been introduced for the summer at a number of the beach spots in the Carrigaline Municipal District, such as at Church Bay, Myrtleville, Fountainstown, Rocky Bay and Roberts Cove, “May, June, July are just mayhem,” Ms Buckley said.

“These areas are manic when the weather is nice. The council needs to purchase parking close to the beaches: That is what is needed. I would like to see more parking.”

Ms Buckley said, “Myrtleville is a joke and people are locked into their homes. It would be a huge benefit for everybody, the council, the guards, the visitors. It is something that needs to be looked at.”

While the beaches are busy, the activity spills over to the local hubs, including the coastal town of Crosshaven, which has had a hectic summer.

“The Royal Cork Yacht Club (RCYC) has been very busy this summer, it has been great, there is a great buzz around,” Ms Buckley said. “Crosshaven House has been very busy as well — lots of people staycation there — as well as Airbnb homes.”

She would like facilities for mobile homes and caravans in the Ringaskiddy and Crosshaven areas. “We are lacking an RV park,” Ms Buckley said. “I have been asking the council for one on council-owned land up by Fort Meagher and I think Crosshaven would benefit hugely from an RV park and I think it would be great to see something for them to stop them parking at the side of the road or in car parks.”

The councillor said it would be hugely beneficial to have a site with a few facilities, toilets, electricity, etc, and to get owners to pay to stay there. The site would then be locked for the winter.

“We would definitely benefit from that; a lot of people would benefit from it,” she said.

Traffic is an unfortunate consequence of the popularity of the area in the summer.

“The town is chock-a-block on weekends. It can be hard to get in and out of the village,” Ms Buckley said.

Crosshaven, which is serviced by a 24-hour bus route, has anti-social behaviour issues during the summer.

“The 24-hour bus is great for people living here, but also brings another element to the town,” Ms Buckley said.

“I think the bus should have security for the drivers and the public using the bus; that would be great. I’ve been pushing for the Crosshaven Garda station to be opened for four months of the summer: We need it, we need more police presence in the area. The guards are coming from Togher: It takes an hour for them to arrive. For everybody, a greater Garda presence would be great to see, so everyone can enjoy the space. I mean, we are afraid to go out; I wouldn’t let my daughter walk home. [There] are gangs of kids around waiting for buses back to town: It’s very intimidating.”

Two ladies heading into the sea for their early morning swim at Myrtleville, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Ms Buckley said that the locals need to be protected. “This is our home, year in year out. It has to be addressed. It would be much better for all of us if there was a better Garda presence here. It’s a great community and the locals are great, but it’s those four months are the problem.”

One positive from the summer and from the coffee-stroll trend is an influx of coffee vans serving hot coffee and sweet treats. “The coffee vans have been fantastic. They were badly needed. It’s very positive,” Ms Buckley said. With the warm weather and beach buzz, swimming has become very popular and the lifeguards from the 12 monitored beaches in Co Cork have reported a busier summer than normal.

JELLYFISH WARNING

Co Cork’s lifeguarded beaches are Front Strand, Claycastle, Redbarn, Garryvoe, Fountainstown, Garrylucas, Garrettstown, Inchydoney East and West, Owenahincha, The Warren, Tragumna, and Barleycove.

The beaches are patrolled by 39 full-time lifeguards, with relief lifeguards on standby to cover holidays, sick days, and time off.

Lifeguard Evan O’Broin keeping a watchful eye on swmmers while on duty at Claycastle Beach, Youghal, Co Cork. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Caroline Casey, the water-safety officer with Cork County Council, said the lifeguards were dealing with all kinds of incidents, from people pulled out by rip currents to people using inflatables. In July, there were 11 rescues and 508 First Aid incidents. There were also 14 missing persons and advice was given out 8,168 times, preventing 3,054 incidents.

“We expected it to be a lot more difficult to manage the summer months, with increased visitors and Covid, but it was much better than expected,” Ms Casey said.

While beach users have been easy to deal with, one problem was jellyfish, ranging from moon jellyfish to compass and even the deadly Portuguese Man O’War. A number of popular beaches have been closed in recent weeks because of dangerous jellyfish. Fountainstown, Garrylucas, Owenahincha, and Long Strand beaches were closed recently because of the presence of Portuguese Man O’War.

“They are nasty jellyfish,” Ms Casey said, “They are dangerous.” The Cork County Lifeguard Service posted some tips and advice on Facebook for beach users who may encounter jellyfish.

“Beach users are advised of the possibility of the presence of Portuguese Man O’War jellyfish at some of Cork’s beaches. These jellyfish have been spotted at local beaches. The public are advised that the jellyfish can be present on the shore and in the water.

“The lifeguarding service warned that these jellyfish can inflict severe stings and contact should be avoided.”

The lifeguard Facebook page, ‘Cork Co Co Beachguards’, is a great source of information for anyone visiting a beach or coastal area over the summer, and it provides daily reports on conditions and safety warnings.

For further information on water safety, visit www.watersafety.ie.

First Aid treatment for jellyfish stings is as follows: