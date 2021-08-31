Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 21:33

National Ambulance Service issues appeal as drugs go missing while crew on duty in Cork

National Ambulance Service issues appeal as drugs go missing while crew on duty in Cork

An Garda Síochána have been advised of the missing drugs. Pic; Larry Cummins

Maeve Lee

THE National Ambulance Service (NAS) has advised the public that a small quantity of controlled drugs has gone missing while crews were on duty in Cork City.

The drugs were contained in a red pouch with a grey trim and the National Ambulance Service crest on it.

It was noticed missing by a NAS crew while on duty in the Grenville place area of Cork City this evening.

The NAS is seeking the public’s help in locating the missing pouch.

The pouch is hand size and has CD Rx A42 printed on the front.

A pouch containing the drugs which is red in colour with a grey trim and has the National Ambulance Service crest on it was noticed missing by a NAS crew while on duty in the Grenville place area of Cork City.
A pouch containing the drugs which is red in colour with a grey trim and has the National Ambulance Service crest on it was noticed missing by a NAS crew while on duty in the Grenville place area of Cork City.

An Garda Síochána have been advised of the missing drugs and are liaising with National Ambulance Service.

If located, the public is advised not to touch the contents and to contact the nearest Garda Station or the Bridewell Garda Station, Cork City, T12 HH64, at 021 4943330.

Alternatively, the National Ambulance Service can be contacted directly via the National Emergency Operations Centre at 01 4631380.

Read More

Three men to appear in court in connection with Cork burglaries

More in this section

Circuses are back in Cork, but with a difference Circuses are back in Cork, but with a difference
'We are now entering a whole new phase of the pandemic': Taoiseach confirms plans for easing of Covid-19 restrictions  'We are now entering a whole new phase of the pandemic': Taoiseach confirms plans for easing of Covid-19 restrictions 
Hospital stock Number of patients on trolleys in Cork hospital highest since start of pandemic 
cork garda
Garda stock

Three men to appear in court in connection with Cork burglaries

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more