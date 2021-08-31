National Ambulance Service issues appeal as drugs go missing while crew on duty in Cork

THE National Ambulance Service (NAS) has advised the public that a small quantity of controlled drugs has gone missing while crews were on duty in Cork City.

The drugs were contained in a red pouch with a grey trim and the National Ambulance Service crest on it.

It was noticed missing by a NAS crew while on duty in the Grenville place area of Cork City this evening.

The NAS is seeking the public’s help in locating the missing pouch.

The pouch is hand size and has CD Rx A42 printed on the front.

An Garda Síochána have been advised of the missing drugs and are liaising with National Ambulance Service.

If located, the public is advised not to touch the contents and to contact the nearest Garda Station or the Bridewell Garda Station, Cork City, T12 HH64, at 021 4943330.

Alternatively, the National Ambulance Service can be contacted directly via the National Emergency Operations Centre at 01 4631380.