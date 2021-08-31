Three men to appear in court in connection with Cork burglaries

Gardaí have arrested and charged three men, aged in their 20s and 30s, in relation to incidents of burglary which occurred in Co Cork on Friday, August 27, 2021.

The three men were arrested on Sunday, August 29, and were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in Fermoy and Mallow Garda stations.

They have since been charged and are due to appear before Mallow District Court tomorrow morning, Wednesday September 1 at 10.30am.

It follows and investigation by gardaí into two burglaries which are believed to be related, of houses in Castletownroche and Annakisha Co Cork last Friday.

A number of items were taken and both houses were ransacked.

No persons were present at the premises during the incident and no injuries were reported.