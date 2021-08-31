Cork mum raising funds for breast cancer research with song written during cancer battle

A BANTRY mum who is recovering from breast cancer has released a song she has written to raise funds for breast cancer research.

Claire Hayden, who is a special needs assistant, was diagnosed with breast cancer a year ago and has undergone grueling procedures and treatment. During her journey, she wrote a song called Piece by Piece which has now been released as a music video with Brian Casey of Wavefield Recording Studios and AV3 Media.

The song opens with the lines: “You’ve made it, you’re through, this thing did not get a hold of you”.

She wants the funds raised through the video to go to Breast Cancer Ireland for research, education and awareness about breast cancer.

Donations can be made directly to www.breastcancerireland.com. The song will be available on digital stores from next week.