New rooftop bar unveiled in popular Cork City hotel

Maeve Lee

A NEW rooftop bar has been unveiled in a popular Cork City hotel.

Following many months of detailed planning, The Montenotte Hotel has unveiled its new rooftop bar and terrace, named The Glasshouse.

Built within the former 18th Century residence of a Merchant Prince, The Montenotte Hotel is well known for its design-led, vibrant and eclectic vibe and breath-taking views of Cork.

With an investment in the region of €1 million, the latest edition to the hotel has been designed with creativity and fun in mind.

The Glasshouse, unveiled at The Montenotte Hotel.
The Glasshouse, unveiled at The Montenotte Hotel.

The Glasshouse is perched high among the trees in an art-deco inspired setting.

Guest can access the new area from the Panorama Terrace of the main hotel, down a staircase that connects to a new purpose-built glass bridge to the terrace of The Glasshouse.

On arrival, they will be greeted by the glass exterior and soft pink outdoor furnishings.

Through the doors, guests can see the botanical-themed interiors and a cocktail bar.

Commenting on the opening, General Manager Brian Bowler said they “are incredibly excited” to see The Glasshouse now open.

“It’s hard to believe that just a few months ago, this space was an under-utilised outdoor terrace and has since been transformed into a stylish rooftop bar and terrace, rivalling any Irish or international establishment,” he said.

"The Glasshouse is a real game-changer and is a must-visit destination experience in Cork.”

