Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 07:00

Gardaí investigate assault in Cork coastal village

Gardaí investigate assault in Cork coastal village

GARDAÍ are investigating an assault in Crosshaven.

Ann Murphy

GARDAÍ are investigating an assault in Crosshaven.

The incident occurred on the main street of the coastal village on Saturday night at around 11.30pm.

It is understood that a complaint has not been made about the incident to gardaí.

However, a Garda spokesman said: “We are aware of an assault on Main St at the weekend and inquiries are ongoing in relation to that.”

He said that gardaí have had an increased presence in the village during the summer months, including members of regular policing units on overtime and the deployment of the district community policing team to the area.

Gardaí have also been patrolling the beaches locally, and have “maintained an increased presence” in the broader area of Crosshaven, Myrtleville, and Fountainstown “to deal specifically with antisocial behaviour”.

In recent weeks, there has been a number of incidents in the area, including one incident which involved a teenage girl being assaulted by a group of other young people in Fennell’s Bay.

And a man who lives in the village has witnessed a number of antisocial behaviour incidents on the main street in recent nights, as well as during the summer. He witnessed Saturday night’s incident.

Gardaí have previously appealed to people to contact them if and when incidents occur in the area.

Read More

'People deserve to feel secure': Calls for additional policing following anti-social behaviour in Cork town

More in this section

Coastal Tidy Town committee highlight broken glass issue at popular beach Coastal Tidy Town committee highlight broken glass issue at popular beach
Gardaí request public assistance in locating missing East Cork teen Gardaí request public assistance in locating missing East Cork teen
Apology offered to family of mother and son who died at CUMH Apology offered to family of mother and son who died at CUMH
cork garda
Eight Cork city parklets to be officially launched this week

Eight Cork city parklets to be officially launched this week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more