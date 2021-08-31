Gardaí investigate assault in Cork coastal village

GARDAÍ are investigating an assault in Crosshaven.

The incident occurred on the main street of the coastal village on Saturday night at around 11.30pm.

It is understood that a complaint has not been made about the incident to gardaí.

However, a Garda spokesman said: “We are aware of an assault on Main St at the weekend and inquiries are ongoing in relation to that.”

He said that gardaí have had an increased presence in the village during the summer months, including members of regular policing units on overtime and the deployment of the district community policing team to the area.

Gardaí have also been patrolling the beaches locally, and have “maintained an increased presence” in the broader area of Crosshaven, Myrtleville, and Fountainstown “to deal specifically with antisocial behaviour”.

In recent weeks, there has been a number of incidents in the area, including one incident which involved a teenage girl being assaulted by a group of other young people in Fennell’s Bay.

And a man who lives in the village has witnessed a number of antisocial behaviour incidents on the main street in recent nights, as well as during the summer. He witnessed Saturday night’s incident.

Gardaí have previously appealed to people to contact them if and when incidents occur in the area.