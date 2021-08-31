Fermoy weir saga has rowers in troubled waters

THANKS to heavy rain before my visit to Fermoy Rowing Club, the Blackwater is only a metre below what for centuries was its normal level, but the water this morning is brown and fast-flowing. Club secretary Les Mahon, who is coaching Fermoy’s women’s junior 15 crew, tells his 13-year-old daughter, Brigid, that it’s not safe for her to go out on her own in a single scull boat.

Across the river from the clubhouse, a metre-deep strip of riverbank is exposed, and if not for all of the rain, the river would be another metre lower, due to a 2019 breach in the millrace wall of Fermoy’s historic weir, an event that saw an entire section of the weir east of the Kent Bridge wash away, and which cost Fermoy Rowing Club much of its training ground.

This morning, downstream of the rowing club, by the bridge, the floodwater rushes at breakneck speed toward and through that break in the weir — one local calls it “the rapids” — and it’s not hard to see the danger such conditions might present to young, inexperienced oarspeople.

Fermoy Weir, a listed, protected structure owned by Cork County Council, was built by the town’s founder, Scottish entrepreneur John Anderson, toward the end of the 18th century, to power Fermoy’s mill down on Mill Island, and to serve as the economic base for his fledgling community.

Anderson built his weir on the remains of an earlier structure, established some 800 years ago by the Cistercian monks, who first built their abbey, Sancta Maria de Castro Dei (Our Lady of the Camp of God), somewhere on what is now Ashe Quay.

The view downstream below Kent Bridge. Fermoy Rowing Club, on the River Blackwater. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Anderson’s mill closed 50 years or more ago, but over two centuries, an entire ecology grew around Fermoy Weir, forming the picture postcard of the town.

The river upstream and to the west of the weir is an amenity of stunning beauty, and Barnane Walk is where Fermoy goes for a walk. It’s the route of An Spiorad Saor John Mahon, Ireland’s only MKIII wheelchair-accessible boat, and it is home to at least 12 sports clubs, including anglers, kayakers, triathletes, Atlantic swimmers, and oarspeople, like the Olympians the Rice brothers and Gearoid Towey.

The weir created a millpond, providing a perfect environment for rowing, as discovered by the Robert Emmet Brotherhood, who are reputed to have taken to the water in the 1840s in opposition to British army officers (Oxford oarsmen) rowing the Blackwater by the promenade downstream and to the east of the bridge.

The heirs to the Robert Emmet Brotherhood founded Fermoy Rowing Club in 1884, and in the club’s 137-year history it has produced oarspeople who have represented Ireland at four Olympics, and who have won gold, silver, and bronze at senior level in the World Championships, and at senior and junior level in the European Championships.

The damaged weir viewed from Kent Bridge. Junior 15 rowers at Fermoy Rowing Club, - training on the River Blackwater. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Over the past four decades, more than 50 male and female athletes from Fermoy Rowing Club have represented their country, and now that legacy faces an uncertain future.

“It’s exactly as Paul O’Donovan [Olympic gold medal-winning Skibbereen oarsman] put it,” Les Mahon says as we climb into the club’s safety boat.

“It’s all down to mileage. Like any athlete, oarspeople need distance to build up their endurance, and the collapse of Fermoy Weir has cost us that distance.”

As the safety launch accompanies two double sculls up the river, Mr Mahon calls instructions to the young rowers, stopping along the way to lift a huge log from the water.

“Rowing at a top level involves 2km races, and training for that level requires the athletes to be able to train over that distance and longer,” Mr Mahon says.

“Fermoy, with the weir, had a nice, long stretch, where athletes could get the mileage required, but, most of the time now, rowers are restricted to 1.5km of rowable river, and even that is narrow, so they must constantly steer the boats, which interrupts the rhythm of training.”

With the river swollen after heavy rain, that distance is restored, but the river flows much faster, bringing a host of new safety issues, and each time the river rises, trees and logs are pulled into the stream, posing a major risk to the rowers.

“Fast-moving water increases the risk to the crews if they were to capsize, and pushes crews towards the banks, which, again, means they need to spend a lot of time steering and not concentrating on training,” Mr Mahon says.

Saoirse Barry and Tara Payne - Junior 15 rowers at Fermoy Rowing Club, training on the River Blackwater. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Up by Nyhan’s Island, which used to be the start of the annual Fermoy Regatta, the young oarspeople — Molly Clifford and Áine O’Hara, in the Dave Cliffe, and Aoife Clifford and Grace Tobin, in the Captain Joe — give way to two kayakers coming down the river from Ballyhooly.

The regatta was a dependable source of revenue to Fermoy, with a few thousand visitors guaranteed on a summer weekend, but there hasn’t been a regatta in the town since 2018, and even if the weir is repaired, nobody here expects to see competitive rowing on the Blackwater before at least 2025.

‘The Weir saga’, as some in Fermoy call it, began in 2006, when Fermoy Town Council, then the weir’s owner, was informed by officials from the then Southern Regional Fisheries Board (later incorporated into Inland Fisheries Ireland) and from the then Department of Communications, Marine, and Natural Resources, that the EU had received a complaint that salmon were becoming trapped at Fermoy Weir, and the weir would have to be removed, and be replaced with a rock ramp pass, a tiered, stone structure.

John Browne, then fisheries state minister, visited Fermoy in 2007, and said Ireland would be fined “hundreds of thousands of euro a day” by Europe if the problem wasn’t solved.

Plans were produced, and rowing club members noted that the proposed structure was 16 inches lower than Fermoy Weir. The rowing club noted 16 inches at the weir would translate as a metre in lower water levels upstream.

A boat is maneuvered across a concrete step onto a floating pontoon- Junior 15 rowers at Fermoy Rowing Club, - training on the River Blackwater. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Fisheries officials dismissed such concerns, saying they were empowered under Section 116 of the Fisheries Act to remove every redundant weir (no longer powering a mill) in the country.

In 2009, members of Fermoy Rowing Club and members of Fermoy angling clubs travelled to Brussels and met with EU officials, who afterward said the EU would accept a repair of the weir.

The then state minister, Conor Lenihan, wrote to Fermoy Town Council ordering it to carry out repairs. The council responded nine months later, asking the minister for funding.

Mr Lenihan said that he couldn’t commit state funding to a repair, as his advisors said a repair would not be the optimal solution.

During Fermoy’s flood-relief scheme, the Office of Public Works widened O’Neill Crowley Quay, pile-driving into the river bed, and narrowing the river beside it. The millrace was all but closed off, funnelling a concentrated torrent of water over the weir at the millrace wall across from the Garda station.

That force of water eventually broke the millrace wall, causing today’s ‘rapids’, and the realisation of every doomsday scenario posited by those demanding action on Fermoy Weir.

Les Mahon says Fermoy Rowing Club’s purpose is to provide a facility for people to enjoy rowing, but, since 2007, a huge amount of its focus has been on the weir.

“We’re a voluntary organisation and here we are, trying to work our way through the implications of conflicting legislation and refereeing between competing public bodies.”

Mr Mahon says that Alison Bergin’s — Fermoy’s latest international representative, who competed at the World U23 championships this summer — entire rowing career has happened in the shadow of the club worrying about its future.

Aine O'Meara and Molly Clifford - Junior 15 rowers with Fermoy Rowing Club training on the River Blackwater. Pic: Larry Cummins.

“A rowing club should be fully engaged in supporting these amazing athletes, rather than investing time, money, and effort in trying to establish who is responsible for keeping a protected heritage structure in place,” Mr Mahon says.

When asked for a statement on Fermoy Weir, Cork County Council said “the remediation of the existing infrastructure, in conjunction with the construction of a new fish bypass channel [through what locals call “the triangle field”] best satisfies the project objectives of reinstating the protected structure of the weir and millrace and the conservation objectives of the Blackwater Special Area of Conservation”. It said it is drafting planning documentation, and anticipated this would be submitted by the end of 2021, and — depending on the planning-application process — “it is anticipated that the tender process would start” by the end of 2022.

Back at the slip by Fermoy Rowing Club, as Les Mahon lets The Echo reporter and photographer off the boat, he makes a final point, that there are rowing clubs registered with Rowing Ireland.

“These 100 clubs are all volunteer-led, they introduce generations to the sport, nurture them, provide expertise, equipment, coaching, and, most importantly, a safe environment to learn the sport,” Mr Mahon says.

“Fermoy is one of only 100 places in Ireland where you can learn to row, and where aspiring Olympians could come to test themselves against others at the annual regatta, only now that is no longer possible, with the breached weir,” he says.

“Without Fermoy’s training ground, where will Ireland test its future Olympians?”