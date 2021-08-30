Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 21:12

Eight Cork city parklets to be officially launched this week

Eight Cork city parklets to be officially launched this week

Fergus Sommers of Bench Space, Justine Looney Chair of Douglas Street Business Association and Cork Flower Studio, Siobhan Keogh Architect and Erin O'Brien, Cork City Centre Coordinator to celebrate the first anniversary of the ‘People’s Parklet’ on Douglas Street which was brought to life following a funding application by the Cork Transport and Mobility Forum (CTMF) to Cork City Council’s City Centre Placemaking Fund. Picture Clare Keogh

Roisin Burke

Eight city parklets are being officially launched by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Colm Kelleher this week.

Following a call-out for “parklet partners” in September 2020, a number of local businesses and community associations were selected to take part in the National Transport Authority-funded scheme.

The parklets, designed by Siobhán Keogh Design and built by Benchspace Cork, were then planted and maintained by the “parklet partners”, with funding for their upkeep administered by the City Council.

The Lord Mayor said: “There is a huge welcome for the parklets with every indication that they are being used on a daily basis by pedestrians. The success of the parklets is not possible without the dynamism and commitment of the partners. Their ‘hands on’ presence ensures that the parklets remain as vibrant oases of bio-diversity and a place of rest and recuperation in our busy City.” 

The parklets have converted several on-street parking spaces into public open space and are a cost-effective way to create more vibrant streets, promote economic vitality, and provide an inviting green space for residents and passers-by to sit, relax, and interact. Providing greening on the urban street and encouraging biodiversity are two key elements of the parklets project.

Five parklets will be officially launched by the Lord Mayor on Tuesday 31 August with three more on Thursday 2 September.

On Tuesday 31 August, the Cook Street parklet which is partnered with Il Padrino restaurant, the South Mall parklet which is partnered with The Imperial Hotel and Cork Zero Waste.

The ‘People’s Parklet’ on Douglas Street. Picture Clare Keogh 
The Union Quay parklet is partnered with Three Little Piggies Deli, the Sullivan’s Quay parklet, partnered with The Quay Co-op, Creativity & Change – MTU Crawford and Green Spaces for Health and the Wandesford Quay parklet which is partnered with Lavit Gallery, Backwater Artists Group, Cork Printmakers and Wandesford Quay CLG.

A further three parklets will be launched on Thursday 2 September including the parklet on the Ballincollig Main Street which is partnered with Bitesize Café and Ballincollig Tidy Towns, the Douglas Main Street which is partnered with Okura Japanese Cuisine and Douglas Tidy Towns and Glanmire – Crestfield Shopping Centre parklet which is partnered with Crestfield Shopping Centre, Glanmire Area Community Association, Ryan’s Supervalu and TUS Community Employment Schemes.

Coastal Tidy Town committee highlight broken glass issue at popular beach

Coastal Tidy Town committee highlight broken glass issue at popular beach

