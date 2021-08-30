Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 19:39

Coastal Tidy Town committee highlight broken glass issue at popular beach

Ringaskiddy Tidy Towns took to social media after a large clean up at one of the local beaches Luc Beach, which had seen a surge in popularity since the start of the pandemic.

Roisin Burke

A coastal Tidy Town group have repeated their plea for beach users to put rubbish in the bin.

Some of the rubbish collected by Ringaskiddy Tidy Towns at Luc Beach.
The organisation said broken glass was the hardest thing to clean and asked people to use the available facilities to dispose of their rubbish.

Posting on Facebook, the Tidy Town organisation said: “Big clean up done tonight at Luc beach. Smashed bottles are the worst and hardest to clean up. Please visit our beach, and just put your rubbish in the bin after. We have provided you with four bins on the way out of the beach.” 

 The group also thanked all the volunteers who helped out to clean the beach.

