Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 18:19

Gardaí request public assistance in locating missing East Cork teen

A generic stock photo of a Garda in Dublin.

Roisin Burke

Gardaí are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a 17 year old girl who has gone missing in East Cork.

Reihaneh Mohamadzadeh (17 years of age) has been missing from Youghal, Co Cork since Saturday, 28 August.

Reihaneh is described as approximately 5ft 8” in height, with long black hair and brown eyes.

The teenager was last seen wearing a white crop top and white tracksuit pants and beige 3/4 length padded gilet.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Midleton on 021-4621550 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

east corkyoughalcork gardacork
