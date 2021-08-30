Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 16:05

Cork driver arrested for driving without tax or insurance while under the influence 

Fermoy Gardaí observed a couple of cars “acting suspiciously” while patrolling rural locations. Picture Denis Minihane.

Roisin Burke

A motorist was charged with a number of offences on Sunday including driving without a licence or insurance.

Fermoy Gardaí observed a couple of cars “acting suspiciously” while patrolling rural locations.

On inspection, Gardaí became aware that one of the drivers was disqualified and driving with no insurance or tax and his car was seized.

Gardaí said he was also arrested for being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and are awaiting analysis of samples taken at the station.

A search of the car also revealed a quantity of suspected amphetamine and ecstasy which is to be analysed.

Gardaí posted about the incident on the ‘Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region’ Facebook page and encouraged anyone with addictions issues to seek assistance.

“If you are struggling with addiction, help is available. You can get more information on services in the Fermoy, Mitchelstown and surrounding areas on this link.” 

More info is available here.

