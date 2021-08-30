Man (50s) charged after sniffer dog detected drugs as he stepped off Dublin-Cork train

A man in his 50s, who was detained by gardaí after a sniffer dog went in his direction as he got off the Dublin-Cork train, has been charged in connection with the seizure of heroin with a street value of €35,000.

Paul Marken of Hazelwood House, Canal Road in Ranelagh, Dublin was brought before a special sitting of Skibbereen District Court in Co Cork where he was charged with two counts in relation to the seizure of heroin.

Mr Marken was charged with possession of heroin and possession of heroin for sale or supply at Mayfield Garda Station in Cork city on August 27th.

Det Garda Paul Leahy gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He told Judge Colm Roberts that Mr Marken replied “Sorry” when both charges were put to him under caution outside Mayfield Garda Station on the north side of Cork city

Inspector Ian O’Callaghan said that gardaí had no objection to bail for the 56-year-old once he abided by a number of conditions set down by members of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad.

Det Garda Leahy said that gardaí were seeking for Mr Marken to reside at his address in Ranelagh. He also asked that the accused sign twice a week at Rathmines Garda Station.

He said gardaí were also seeking for Mr Marken to stay out of Cork city and county with the exception of court appearances and to provide gardaí with a mobile number on which they could contact him around the clock.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke said that Mr Marken was willing to abide by the conditions set down by the court.

Judge Colm Roberts remanded the accused on bail on his own bond of €250 to appear again at Cork District Court on November 17th.

He also granted Mr Marken free legal aid after hearing the wheelchair user was in receipt of disability allowance. He appointed Mr Burke to represent him at all future hearings.