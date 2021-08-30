Unique Cork survivalist store to feature in apocalypse documentary

LOCATED in Cork, Ireland’s only survivalist store is set feature in a new tongue-in-cheek documentary that explores apocalypses past, present and future.

From the producers of Finné and Daniel O’Connell – Forgotten King of Ireland, Go mBeirimid Beo takes the end of the world as its starting point and embarks on an entertaining ride through the hits and near misses of the apocalypse in Ireland.

As part of the new tongue-in-cheek documentary, presenter Oisín Mistéil will meet with preppers, nuclear physicists, environmentalists and monastic historians.

Through the documentary, he hopes to discover how previous generations dealt with these existential threats and to ask how prepared we are for those of the future.

His national journey will bring him from a disused nuclear bunker in Galway to the only Survivalist store in the country which is located in County Cork.

The documentary will see Oisín ask the awkward questions about how prepared we are for Armageddon.

The concept was inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic and the ‘doomscrolling’ many people embarked on as they continuously read and sieved through negative news.

Throughout the documentary, Oisín will explore Viking raids, nuclear winters, viral pandemics and climate catastrophes, questioning whether there always been some kind of looming threat to Irish society.

Shot in the style of Louis Theroux, Go mBeirimid Beo promises to feature rich archival footage and unearths the fascinating tales that surround the various apocalypses we might have faced in Ireland.

On his mission, Oisín dissects Government advice brochures from the 1960s explores the apocalypse of the early middle ages, the surprising future of nuclear power, as well as the impending doom of the climate crisis.

Speaking on the documentary, Oisín Misteil said the pandemic “brought the end of the world right into view”.

He added: “It was great to get the chance to explore how it stacks up against other near apocalypses, past present and future - and choosing to laugh in the face of impending doom.”

Producer Paddy Hayes added: “This is a timely and entertaining journey through recent apocalypse planning while always asking the question: is there something innate in the human psyche that imagines the end could be nigh.”

Go mBeirimid Beo will air on TG4 on Wednesday 8 September at 9:30pm.