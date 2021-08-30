Garda hunt for two men who posed as gardaí at Cork home

GARDAI are hunting for two men who went to a house in Watergrassshill claiming to be gardaí looking for fake €50 notes.

The incident occurred on Friday morning when the two men called to a house at Coolequane, Watergrasshill, between 9:30am and 10am.

The men, who were both wearing face masks, showed a Garda badge to the occupant of this house, and then proceeded to show him a number of fake €50 notes, and asked if they could see any €50 notes the occupant had in his possession.

The occupant asked the males to leave his property and they subsequently left on foot.

It's believed these men may have been travelling in a small blue car.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have been travelling in the Coolequane area between 9:30am and 10am and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available to Gardaí. Gardaí are also appealing to any persons that may have been victim to a similar incident to report this to Gardaí.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.