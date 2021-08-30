Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 12:09

Garda hunt for two men who posed as gardaí at Cork home

Garda hunt for two men who posed as gardaí at Cork home

The men called to a house in Watergrasshill and asked the occupant if they could see any €50 notes he had

GARDAI are hunting for two men who went to a house in Watergrassshill claiming to be gardaí looking for fake €50 notes.

The incident occurred on Friday morning when the two men called to a house at Coolequane, Watergrasshill, between 9:30am and 10am.

The men, who were both wearing face masks, showed a Garda badge to the occupant of this house, and then proceeded to show him a number of fake €50 notes, and asked if they could see any €50 notes the occupant had in his possession.

The occupant asked the males to leave his property and they subsequently left on foot.

It's believed these men may have been travelling in a small blue car.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have been travelling in the Coolequane area between 9:30am and 10am and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available to Gardaí. Gardaí are also appealing to any persons that may have been victim to a similar incident to report this to Gardaí.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

CUH video on mobility in older people is recognised by top medical journal CUH video on mobility in older people is recognised by top medical journal
Government to provide ‘specific dates’ for live entertainment return on Tuesday Government to provide ‘specific dates’ for live entertainment return on Tuesday
Cork weather: Sunshine to continue this week but change expected soon Cork weather: Sunshine to continue this week but change expected soon
cork garda
Inquest into deaths of mother and her newborn son in Cork hospital

Inquest into deaths of mother and her newborn son in Cork hospital

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more