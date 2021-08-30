Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 11:23

CUH video on mobility in older people is recognised by top medical journal

AN educational video on mobility in older adults developed by Cork University Hospital has been recognised in an international medical journal.

The video has been authored by geriatric medicine consultant Dr Kirstyn James who also authored a review on mobility assessments in older adults. The work has now been recognised by the New England Journal of Medicine, which has published Dr James’s work.

The video was filmed at the Assessment and Treatment Centre at St Finbarr’s Hospital in Cork and features Dr James, Dr Andrea Wershof Schwartz and Dr Ariela Orkaby are geriatricians Veterans Affairs Boston Healthcare System and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. They are also both Assistant Professors at Harvard Medical School, where Dr James was a former fellow.

In the video, they highlight the importance of, and correct techniques, for assessing mobility in older adults.

Dr James said: “Assessing mobility is an essential component of the comprehensive assessment of an older adult and is more important now following the changes in lifestyle experienced by many during the Covid-19 pandemic. This video provides a guide to completing this assessment and promotes the development of Age Friendly Health Systems.” Earlier this year, the Department of Geriatric Medicine in CUH was the first healthcare system in Europe to achieve recognition as an Institute for Healthcare Improvement Age Friendly Health System.

Dr Andrea Wershof Schwartz, who serves on the Veterans Affairs’ national steering committee for the Age Friendly Health Systems initiative said: "Using a validated mobility assessment in older adults is essential for supporting safe mobility and lower fall risk - both key goals of improving care for older veterans."

