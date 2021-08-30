Inquest into deaths of mother and newborn at Cork maternity hospital to open today

An inquest will begin this morning into the deaths of a mother and her newborn baby boy at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) in 2019.

Thirty-six-year-old Marie Downey was found dead on the floor of her hospital room on March 25, 2019 at around 8am.

It is believed she suffered a medical attack, possibly due to epilepsy, while cradling newborn Darragh, who suffered severe injuries in the incident and died the following day.

Staff found the baby partially underneath his mother.

There was an outpouring of grief and support at the Downey home in Kildorrery in North Cork where hundreds of people turned up for the removal.

Marie was originally from Ballyagran in Limerick.