Sun, 29 Aug, 2021 - 21:03

Gardaí appealing for information following Cork crash

The road was closed for a period to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene but it has since re-opened. Picture Denis Minihane.

John Bohane

GARDAÍ are appealing for information following a serious single-vehicle road traffic crash involving a motorbike in Mallow on Saturday evening.

The crash took place at Nohoval Upper, Knocknagree, Mallow, at approximately 6:30pm on Saturday.

The driver of the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital, where his condition was described as serious.

There were no other injuries reported.

The road was closed to allow Garda forensic collision investigators examine the scene, but it reopened yesterday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time of the crash with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111, or any Garda station.

