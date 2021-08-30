'It is now down to two nations': Cork Harbour one of final two  locations shortlisted to host America’s Cup

A DECISION on whether Cork Harbour could host the 2024 America’s Cup is expected within weeks.

Team New Zealand, who are behind the world’s largest sailing event, are said to be keen to reveal the host very soon, with an announcement expected on September 17.

EY is currently in the process of finalising a cost-benefit analysis for Cork to host the event.

Cork TD Simon Coveney, the foreign affairs minister, said Ireland was currently in the final stages of a very competitive process.

“We expect the cost-benefit analysis to be concluded and presented to the Department of Sport [this] week. We are at the end game.

“The Minister for Sport and I will bring a recommendation to the Government in terms of how we approach the end process,” Mr Coveney said.

He said a lot of hard work had gone on behind the scenes to ensure Cork Harbour was well poised to be named the host venue for the 2024 America’s Cup.

“We have worked hard on this for nine months. There has been a very structured process in terms of looking at multiple locations that have expressed an interest in hosting the America’s Cup.

“It is now effectively down to two nations and Ireland is one of those.

“We have to ensure the public spending code is fully complied with and this represents value for money for the country, as well as a huge opportunity for profile, for tourism and for investment.

“We need to invest in order to get those returns back. That process is under way and it will be assessed by the usual Government channels, in particular the Department of Public Expenditure, over the next two weeks,” he added.

The America’s Cup, which is the world’s largest sailing event, is widely considered to be the third most popular global sporting event after the Olympic Games and the Fifa World Cup.

Mr Coveney said it would be a “positive announcement” if Cork Harbour was chosen as the host venue.

“Hopefully we will be in a position to announce an incredibly positive announcement,” he said.

“This is one of the largest sporting events on the planet. It is third only to the Olympics and the World Cup in terms of economic impact for the host country.

“We have worked very hard to get Ireland into a position to be competitive. Let’s hope we can deliver now.”