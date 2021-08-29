Pop-up vaccine clinics to open in areas with low uptake 

Pop-up vaccination clinics will be used in areas with low jab uptake, the head of the rollout programme has said.

Professor Brian MacCraith said targeted campaigns in local media will also be used in areas where vaccination levels are low.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre is to provide a report in the coming days identifying areas with lower uptake.

Prof MacCraith said: “We’ll have a report this week, where there might be pockets that might be socio-economic, disadvantaged areas, that might be lower than others.

“I think the issue is to go out there with mobile units and pop-ups.

“You just make it easy, so we just get as many people vaccinated that would want to be vaccinated.”

He added: “In some of those counties that might have a slightly lower uptake than others, we’re going right in there to local radio, local newspapers, naming pharmacies that are offering these.

“For example, over 20 in Donegal will be named in the coming days, where people can come up and get their vaccine.

“I think this last piece, it’s not about sceptics, it is trying to just make it easy for people that might be slightly hesitant or might find just the activation energy of trying to get to somewhere a bit too difficult.”

On Friday Taoiseach Micheal Martin said health officials estimate that close to 90% of Irish people aged 16 and over will be vaccinated by September 6, a target Nphet has set for the lifting of final restrictions.

Appearing on RTÉ’s the Brendan O’Connor show, Prof MacCraith said by the end of September, everyone who wants a vaccine will have been offered one.

“Clearly we’re in the final furlong, we’re in the last mile, we’re nearly there” he said.

“I think the emergency phase of the vaccination rollout programme will come to an end in the end of September.”