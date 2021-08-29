'We hope this will be the first of many': CECAS hosts sustainable market at Myross Wood House

The newly opened Centre of Excellence for Climate Action and Sustainability (CECAS) at Myross Wood House hosted its first sustainable market recently.

CECAS is run by Green Skibbereen CLG, and aims to encourage broad engagement on environmental issues and all aspects of sustainability and lifestyle.

Young and old arrived early on a sunny day to enjoy the event, which involved over 16 stalls with local West Cork makers, growers and producers who are all committed to working sustainably, and to achieving zero waste.

Green Skibbereen Chairperson Trish Lavelle said she was very happy with the day.

“We had an estimated 300 visitors to the event over the course of the day. It was a real community gathering. Friends and neighbours having a cup of tea and a scone together outdoors in the sunshine, having the opportunity to buy some lovely food, crafts, flowers and plants. They also learnt how our local producers are working towards sustainability,” she added.

Castlehaven based photographer Pete Martin of Red Door Photography was one of the stall holders who expressed his joy with the event. “I was delighted to support this new initiative by Green Skibbereen. My approach to photography is both ethical and sustainable. It is great to have a close to home outlet for my work that reflects that ethos.”

The organisers said they were very indebted to their many volunteers and hope this will be the first of many such occasions.

"We were also very lucky to have a great bunch of volunteers without whom the event could not have taken place, so we hope this will be the first of many such occasions," they said.