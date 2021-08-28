Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 16:39

Gardaí appeal for help to trace missing Cork teenager 

17-year-old Calvin Ennis is missing from Mallow. 

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage boy who is missing from Cork. 

17-year-old Calvin Ennis is missing from Mallow and was last seen on Main Street, Charleville on Friday afternoon. 

He is described as being 5’ 7” in height, of stocky build with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing black Nike shorts, a black Nike rain jacket and black runners.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Calvin is asked to contact Gardaí in Mallow (022) 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

