Sun, 29 Aug, 2021 - 08:48

Calls for decisive action on driving tests as more than 4k wait in Cork 

Calls for decisive action on driving tests as more than 4k wait in Cork 

There are now 4,218 learner drivers waiting for a test in Cork.

Maeve Lee

MORE than 4,000 learner drivers are awaiting a test in Cork, with over 3,000 of them waiting for a test in one location.

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire has called on the Minister for Transport to take decisive action to tackle the significant driving test backlog.

The Cork South Central TD has written to the Minister, urging him to seek a solution “as a matter of urgency”.

It comes as the Road Safety Authority (RSA) confirmed to Mr Ó Laoghaire that there are now 4,218 learner drivers waiting for a test in Cork.

“Throughout 2020, we called on successive Ministers for Transport to address this worsening crisis,” he said.

“Neither Minister Ryan nor Minister Ross before him took this problem seriously, and the situation has now greatly worsened.”

Mr Ó Laoghaire said the problem is “particularly bad” in Cork, with 732 learner drivers waiting for a test in Ballincollig, and an “incredible” 3,486 waiting for a test at Sarsfield Road.

Of those waiting at Sarsfield Road, 1,165 learner drivers have been waiting over nine months while 119 have been waiting over 18 months, and 61 people have been waiting for over two years,” he said.

“That is not good enough.

“This can’t be pushed down the agenda any longer. The minister isn’t treating this issue with the urgency it deserves.

“There is a clear need for additional driving instructors and testers. Likewise, longer opening hours and weekend tests would go some way to address the lengthening backlog.”

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan said he has received new figures which show that headway has been made in tackling the backlog in the delivery of the Driver Theory Test.

According to the RSA, the driver theory test is gradually resuming normal service and expects to be delivering 50,000 tests monthly from mid-August onward.

Mr Moynihan said that figures from June through August show a continued increase month-on-month for the delivery of both the centre-based theory test and online theory test.

The RSA said that over 6,000 online theory test slots are being made available for August and these are available on a first come first served basis.

“They also state that this level of activity means that there will be no substantial backlog by the end of October 2021,” Mr Moynihan said.

More in this section

Cork Yacht Club hoists sails again for tricentenary - Taoiseach salutes 300 years of sailing Cork Yacht Club hoists sails again for tricentenary - Taoiseach salutes 300 years of sailing
Gardaí appeal for help to trace missing Cork teenager  Gardaí appeal for help to trace missing Cork teenager 
Covid-19 latest: HSE boss says vaccination finishing line 'so close'; almost 2k new cases confirmed  Covid-19 latest: HSE boss says vaccination finishing line 'so close'; almost 2k new cases confirmed 
coronaviruscork politicsroad safetycork roads
Taoiseach says the Cabinet will outline a timeline next Tuesday to provide people with a 'clear sense' for the coming months

Taoiseach says the Cabinet will outline a timeline next Tuesday to provide people with a 'clear sense' for the coming months

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more