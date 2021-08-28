Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 14:26

Drugs seized in Cork after Garda dog alerted handlers to man alighting from a train 

The man was taken to Mayfield Garda Station and searched. 
A man has been arrested getting off a train in Cork City while carrying €35,000 worth of suspect diamorphine.

Gardaí have seized approximately €35,000 of suspected diamorphine and arrested one man following the search of a man who had just alighted from a train at Kent station. 

The search was conducted on Friday afternoon as part of Operation Tara. 

"As part of an ongoing operation targeting the transportation of controlled drugs into Cork City via public transport, the Cork City Divisional Drug Unit and the Southern Regional Dog Unit were patrolling a railway station in Cork City when Garda Dog Rex indicated towards a male passenger alighting a train at approximately 3:35pm," a spokesperson said. "The man was taken to Mayfield Garda Station and searched. 

"During the course of this search, approximately €35,000 of suspected diamorphine (pending analysis) was seized by Gardaí." 

The man, aged in his mid 50s, was arrested. He is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Mayfield Garda Station.

