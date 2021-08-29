Artwork honouring Cork's ‘unofficial patron saint’ unveiled in Togher 

AN art display honouring Cork's ‘unofficial patron saint’ was recently blessed and unveiled to the parishioners at the Church of the Way of the Cross, Togher.

Fr Ben Hodnett, the priest of the parish, invited local man John Doolan to create 11 pictures from the life of ‘Little Nellie of Holy God’.

“Little Nellie of Holy God has a very special place in the hearts of our parishioners, and we blessed the display on her 118th birthday,” Fr Ben told The Echo.

John, who has autism and is deaf, has previously done artwork for the church, creating incredible sketches of St Joseph and an artistic impression of the inside of the church.

His latest collection of work was done in pencil, and is based on old photographs of Little Nellie.

Local artist John Doolan and his parents Mary and Dave, near his artwork on display at the Church of the Way of The Cross in Togher. Picture: David Keane.

“We are delighted that John has shared his talents with our parish, and the people are already asking when his next exhibition will be,” Fr Ben said.

Little Nellie of Holy God was born in Waterford but moved to Spike Island with her soldier father and family when he was stationed on Spike Island.

She was baptised as Ellen but was referred to as Nellie.

She displayed a precocious spiritual awareness as soon as she could speak, constantly displaying her religious devotion.

When her mother tragically died of TB, four-year-old Ellen was sent to the Good Shepherd Convent in Sunday’s Well.

There she began to express her adamant wish that she receive her first Holy Communion.

Astonished by her religiosity, the nuns successfully petitioned the then Bishop to grant her Holy Communion, reserved at the time for children over 12.

Ellen died soon after in 1908, also of TB.

The age at which Catholic children receive First Communion was subsequently lowered to seven.