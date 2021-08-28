Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 10:00

Check your tickets: Major EuroMillions prize won in Cork 

Check your tickets: Major EuroMillions prize won in Cork 

No detail yet on exactly where the ticket was sold, so if you bought a ticket anywhere in the Rebel county it's time to check that ticket.

The weekend is about to get a whole lot better for one lucky person (or maybe a syndicate) in Cork. 

There was only one winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 and the winning ticket was sold in Cork.

No detail yet on exactly where the ticket was sold, so if you bought a ticket anywhere in the Rebel county it's time to check that ticket.

The winning numbers were 1, 14 ,19, 21 and 38. 

There was no winner of the main EuroMillions jackpot, which stood at more than €53 million at the time of the draw. 

In total, over 55,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games.

Get full details at www.lottery.ie

More in this section

Concert Crowd September to bring easing of Covid restrictions with road map promised next week
Distiller planning application for West Cork deemed ‘invalid’ Distiller planning application for West Cork deemed ‘invalid’
'It’s only a matter of time before somebody is hit’: Traffic concerns at Cork city housing estate 'It’s only a matter of time before somebody is hit’: Traffic concerns at Cork city housing estate
lotto
Taoiseach says vaccine success allows Ireland to push forward with re-opening

Taoiseach says vaccine success allows Ireland to push forward with re-opening

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more