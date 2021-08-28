Check your tickets: Major EuroMillions prize won in Cork 

The weekend is about to get a whole lot better for one lucky person (or maybe a syndicate) in Cork.

There was only one winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 and the winning ticket was sold in Cork.

No detail yet on exactly where the ticket was sold, so if you bought a ticket anywhere in the Rebel county it's time to check that ticket.

The winning numbers were 1, 14 ,19, 21 and 38.

There was no winner of the main EuroMillions jackpot, which stood at more than €53 million at the time of the draw.

In total, over 55,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games.

Get full details at www.lottery.ie.