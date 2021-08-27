Up to 2,500 people expected at Cork county final after restriction on attendance eased

UP to 2,500 are expected to attend the county football final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh between Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers on Sunday after restrictions on attendance were eased.

The 2020 Cork Premier Senior Football Championship final finally takes place this Sunday at the Ballintemple venue with heavyweights Nemo Rangers and Castlehaven facing off for the right to belatedly lift the Andy Scannell Cup.

It was announced yesterday that the limit of just 500 supporters for the long-delayed showdown between two of Cork's most famous clubs has been eased.

There was huge criticism throughout the week when the cap was announced for the stadium with a capacity of 45,000, which meant each side had just 250 tickets each to distribute to supporters.

Tickets have now gone on sale on the county board website.

It is understood the increase in attendance will go a long way to satisfying demand for tickets for families of players who wish to attend.

Speaking last week, West Cork TD Christopher O'Sullivan said he believed an increase in attendance could be managed safely.

“I think with what we’ve seen at inter-county fixtures, larger attendance can be managed in a safe way.

“These clubs and the volunteers associated with them have put huge effort into getting their respective teams to this stage, and it would be great to see more of their supporters accommodated by an increased attendance,” he added