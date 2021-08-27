New mum praises 'compassion and incredible skill' of ambulance crew after baby born en route to Cork hospital

A new mom has thanked the Cork Ambulance crew who delivered her baby a month earlier than expected on the way to the hospital on Friday morning following an emergency call.

Taking to social media Ruth praised the team for their assistance in bringing her baby into the world a month earlier than anticipated.

Posting on Twitter, Civic Engagement Project Coordinator at UCC Ruth Hally wrote:

“Thank you to the Cork ambulance crew who responded to a 999 call at 10.02 am and delivered our baby (almost a month early) at 10.27am, metres from CUMH.

“I'll likely never meet you again but I'll never forget your compassion and incredible skill.”

Some hours later, after thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets and dozens of messages, Ruth tweeted again to thank everyone for the lovely messages.

“Can't believe the response to this. Great appetite for positive news stories about our great #HSE workers. Thanks for the wonderful msgs.”

