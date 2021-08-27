Lord Mayor of Cork to pay tribute to Cork GAA in ‘virtual homecoming’ event

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, will pay tribute to Cork GAA in an online ‘virtual homecoming’ event on Monday.

As traditional homecoming events for the Cork GAA teams could not take place this year due to public health restrictions, Cork City Council, in association with the Irish Examiner, will broadcast the Lord Mayor’s tribute to Cork GAA.

Several Cork GAA stars will be interviewed by renowned sports broadcaster Ger Canning.

🎥The stage is set...

A sneak peek at what's happening in @VEStudioCork as we prepare for the Lord Mayor's tribute to @OfficialCorkGAA, streaming on Monday 30 August at 7pm @irishexaminer @KelleherColm pic.twitter.com/PmGOkjkRvP — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) August 27, 2021

The broadcast will feature players and managers from the Minor Hurling and Football teams, the Under-20s Hurling and Football teams and the Senior Hurling team.

It will also feature a musical tribute from traditional Irish singing legend, Cork’s own Seán Ó Sé.

“As a Corkonian, nothing gives me more pride than to watch our Cork GAA heroes line out on a match day,” the Lord Mayor said, speaking ahead of the virtual event.

“The hard work that each player puts into their training - literally blood, sweat and tears - is inspiring.

“Their dedication to excellence and to preserving our nation’s historical sports is something to truly be admired by young and old alike.

“Throughout the pandemic, their efforts on the field have given us a much-needed lift and have brought communities across Cork city and county together, even as we stayed apart.

“I’m delighted to be able to pay tribute to their commitment in this way,” he continued.

The event will be streamed on www.irishexaminer.com on Monday at 7pm.