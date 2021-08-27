Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 11:50

'Such a proud moment for our family': Cover of  Adam King's book is revealed

'Such a proud moment for our family': Cover of  Adam King's book is revealed

The cover of Adam King's highly anticipated book has been revealed today, in what his father David has described as "such a proud moment" for the family and "for every member of Team Adam". Picture: Andrees Poveda

Amy Nolan

The cover of Adam King's highly anticipated book has been revealed today, in what his father has described as "such a proud moment" for the family and "for every member of Team Adam". 

A Hug For You is a picture book story of Adam's Virtual Hug and is written by his father, David King.

The cover design showcases the work of UK-based illustrator Rhiannon Archard, whose illustrations also feature throughout the book. 

"This picture book, inspired by true events, tells the story of one little boy with a big idea that came straight from the heart," a description of the book states. 

"The virtual hug makes its way onto mugs, postage stamps and even all the way to outer space, spreading warmth and connection to people all over the world."

In a post on social media today, David also expressed his gratitude to publisher Penguin Books Ireland for their "trust and passion" for the project. 

The book is suitable for children and adults from age 4+ and is available to pre-order now.

Read More

WATCH: Heartwarming video shows Cork's Adam King receiving a mighty reception at Aslan concert

More in this section

WATCH: Roy Keane's latest in-depth interview sets social media on fire  WATCH: Roy Keane's latest in-depth interview sets social media on fire 
Ian Bailey court case Frank Buttimer: No chance that Ian Bailey will agree to go to France for trial 
Preparations underway for major Morrison's Quay development  Preparations underway for major Morrison's Quay development 
cork people
West Cork men needed for paid roles in ITV adaptation of Graham Norton novel

West Cork men needed for paid roles in ITV adaptation of Graham Norton novel

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more