'Such a proud moment for our family': Cover of  Adam King's book is revealed

The cover of Adam King's highly anticipated book has been revealed today, in what his father has described as "such a proud moment" for the family and "for every member of Team Adam".

A Hug For You is a picture book story of Adam's Virtual Hug and is written by his father, David King.

The cover design showcases the work of UK-based illustrator Rhiannon Archard, whose illustrations also feature throughout the book.

We have been very busy with @PenguinIEBooks and are SO EXCITED to reveal the cover of 'A Hug For You' by @DavidKingIRL. Beautiful illustrations on the cover and throughout by Rhiannon Archard @Rhicreates3. Pre-order today! https://t.co/7Htfskrncg pic.twitter.com/TVjF1W11v5 — Adam King Adventures (@AdamKingIRL) August 27, 2021

"This picture book, inspired by true events, tells the story of one little boy with a big idea that came straight from the heart," a description of the book states.

"The virtual hug makes its way onto mugs, postage stamps and even all the way to outer space, spreading warmth and connection to people all over the world."

In a post on social media today, David also expressed his gratitude to publisher Penguin Books Ireland for their "trust and passion" for the project.

The book is suitable for children and adults from age 4+ and is available to pre-order now.