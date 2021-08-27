Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 11:27

West Cork men needed for paid roles in ITV adaptation of Graham Norton novel

Roisin Burke

ITV’s adaptation of Graham Norton’s novel ‘Holding’ is seeking West Cork men to take up extra roles in the production, but you have to be quick as the closing date for applications is today at 5pm.

The team are looking for men aged between 30 and 70 to apply for paid roles in the four-part TV series.

The casting call emphasises they are looking for men from all backgrounds, abilities and ethnicities, but they must be based in West Cork.

Anyone interested in applying should email holdingextras@gmail.com with the following details: name, age, measurements (height, waist, chest, shoe size), eircode and phone number.

Applicants must also include a full-length good quality photo, which has not been filtered and the last piece of information needed is availability between July and September.

The cut off for submissions is today, Friday 27 August at 5pm.

