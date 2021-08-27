'He was a Cork judge. He was our judge': Tributes paid to retired Cork judge following his death

The death has occurred of a compassionate and fair judge who, at the time of his retirement in 2013, was the longest serving Circuit Court judge in the country having spent almost 25 years on the bench.

Judge Patrick Moran, who was a native of Mulranny, Co Mayo, died on Thursday at his home in Poulnacurra in Glanmire, Co Cork following a short illness.

A bachelor, he is mourned by the Harty family, former colleagues in the Bench and in the legal profession, Court Service and An Garda Siochana and a wide circle of friends.

A private funeral will take place in line with Covid restrictions.

Judge Moran was an only child. He studied at Clongowes Wood College in Co Kildare before attending UCC and King's Inn.

During his time in the bench in Cork, he heard the longest-ever criminal case heard in the Irish circuit court, the Maria Bernadette Jehle case. He also presided over major drug importation cases such as the Gemeos and Dances with Waves as well as Ian Bailey’s civil action for libel.

'A man of vast ability'

At the time of his retirement, Father of the Cork Bar, Don McCarthy, spoke of his hard work, his courtesy and his empathy.

He said that Judge Moran was a “man of experience, integrity and vast ability.”

Judge Patrick Moran speaking at the official reopening of the refurbished courthouse in Fermoy, watched by then Minister for Justice, Equality and Law Reform Brian Lenihan TD and Judge Michael Patwell.Picture: Richard Mills.

Then President of the Circuit Court, Judge Raymond Groarke said that Judge Moran believed in the good of people and supported all of his colleagues. He described him as a patriarch and stalwart of the Circuit Court.

"He epitomises everything that is real and proper about being a Judge."

Other solicitors and barristers praised his "calmness" and his commitment to his work.

At the time of his retirement, Judge Moran said he was looking forward to doing some "serious reading and a little more travelling."

Ahead of his retirement he also spent a week on the bench in his native Mayo where local members of the legal profession also paid tribute to him.

He had practiced on the Western Court as a barrister of some distinction before being appointed a Circuit Court Judge.

In 1990 he was assigned to Cork Circuit Court.

In his private life Judge Moran had a huge fondness for gardening. He was also a supporter of UCC rugby club.

'He was a Cork judge. He was our judge'

Tim O'Connor, Barrister, took to Twitter having heard the news of the passing of Judge Moran and said that he was a "Cork judge. He was our Judge and we will miss him."

"The Cork Circuit absolutely adored him. He was a very, very kind man, and it showed as a Judge. He would give anyone who deserved any sort of chance a chance, and it was amazing how often they justified it.

"He was enormously patient with new barristers finding their feet. I hope we lived up to the pride, patience and kindness he showed us; we certainly tried to. It was a privilege (to be in his court.) He was superb."