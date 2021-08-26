Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 17:50

Covid-19 latest: 1,866 new cases with increase in numbers in ICU

The number of people with Covid-19 in ICU is at its highest since April. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Maeve Lee

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,866 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8 am today, 331 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, and 61 are in ICU which is the highest number since 3 April of this year.

Speaking on the latest figures, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan said critical care is our last line of defence against Covid-19.

"I know this figure will concern many of us. There are however many other ways we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from severe outcomes from Covid-19," he said.

"Vaccination remains our best means of protection against COVID-19. 

"The vaccines available in Ireland are very safe and effective against Covid-19."

Dr Holohan strongly encouraged those who have not yet been fully vaccinated to ensure they do so as soon as possible in order to best protect themselves and those around them.

"When incidence of disease is high, as it is in Ireland at the moment, it greatly increases the risk to you of contracting Covid-19."

He said that vaccination, along with continuing adherence to the public health advice, "will break the chains of transmission and drive down incidence of Covid-19".

"If you display symptoms of Covid19 like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose - isolate and get a test immediately," he continued. 

"Continue to regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate, keep your distance, open windows and ventilate indoor spaces and avoid crowds. Manage your social contacts and choose outdoors where possible for meeting others."

