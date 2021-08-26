New jobs to be created in Cork as Lidl store reopens following revamp 

FOLLOWING an extensive refurbishment, Lidl Ireland has announced the reopening of its Ballyvolane store next week with six new jobs to be created.

The Ballyvolane store will officially reopen on Thursday 2 September.

The store closed temporarily earlier this year while it underwent a massive transformation.

The refurbishment will create six new jobs in the community, adding to the existing store team of 21 employees and providing an investment of €3million.

Changes made to the store included a front and side extension adding to an even more spacious shopping experience.

The 1,418m2 modern sales area also incorporates a large bakery area with freshly baked breads and pastries which is one of Lidl’s most popular features.

New external additions to the Ballyvolane store include improved carpark facilities with enhanced car park lighting, additional disabled and parent and child parking spaces and the provision of two new EV (electric) car charging spaces.

Commenting on the reopening, Store Manager Jackie O'Regan expressed her excitement for the new facilities at the retail store and Lidl’s €3million investment in the local community.

“We are delighted to welcome shoppers and our team back to our Ballyvolane store next week," she said.

"There is a real buzz of excitement in the community about the new refurbished store that will offer customers an extensive range of quality products including the latest Kickstart range of premium Irish products at an affordable price.

“Behind the scenes, our team have been working tirelessly to ensure the store is ready to welcome back new and loyal customers to our doors this September.”

To mark the reopening of the store, the Ballyvolane Lidl staff have chosen to donate €1,000 in Lidl vouchers to Cope Foundation.

Lidl Ireland has an ongoing relationship with the charity and supports their ability to work program throughout stores in Cork.

The Ballyvolane store is located at Ballyhooly Rd and will be opened daily between Monday – Saturday 8:00 am – 10:00 pm, and Sunday 9:00 am – 9:00 pm from Thursday 2 September at 8:00 am.