Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 15:30

New jobs to be created in Cork as Lidl store reopens following revamp 

New jobs to be created in Cork as Lidl store reopens following revamp 

The reinvestment in the supermarket will create six new jobs in the community, adding to the existing store team.

Maeve Lee

FOLLOWING an extensive refurbishment, Lidl Ireland has announced the reopening of its Ballyvolane store next week with six new jobs to be created.

The Ballyvolane store will officially reopen on Thursday 2 September.

The store closed temporarily earlier this year while it underwent a massive transformation.

The refurbishment will create six new jobs in the community, adding to the existing store team of 21 employees and providing an investment of €3million.

Changes made to the store included a front and side extension adding to an even more spacious shopping experience.

The 1,418m2 modern sales area also incorporates a large bakery area with freshly baked breads and pastries which is one of Lidl’s most popular features.

New external additions to the Ballyvolane store include improved carpark facilities with enhanced car park lighting, additional disabled and parent and child parking spaces and the provision of two new EV (electric) car charging spaces.

Commenting on the reopening, Store Manager Jackie O'Regan expressed her excitement for the new facilities at the retail store and Lidl’s €3million investment in the local community.

“We are delighted to welcome shoppers and our team back to our Ballyvolane store next week," she said.

"There is a real buzz of excitement in the community about the new refurbished store that will offer customers an extensive range of quality products including the latest Kickstart range of premium Irish products at an affordable price.

“Behind the scenes, our team have been working tirelessly to ensure the store is ready to welcome back new and loyal customers to our doors this September.” 

To mark the reopening of the store, the Ballyvolane Lidl staff have chosen to donate €1,000 in Lidl vouchers to Cope Foundation.

Lidl Ireland has an ongoing relationship with the charity and supports their ability to work program throughout stores in Cork.

The Ballyvolane store is located at Ballyhooly Rd and will be opened daily between Monday – Saturday 8:00 am – 10:00 pm, and Sunday 9:00 am – 9:00 pm from Thursday 2 September at 8:00 am.

Read More

Former pet and garden supply store in Cork could be set for a new lease of life

More in this section

RedFM presenter announces departure from popular Cork radio station RedFM presenter announces departure from popular Cork radio station
Corkonians offered advice on pest birds after high number of call-outs Corkonians offered advice on pest birds after high number of call-outs
Gardaí in Cork catch motorist towing trailer driving well in excess of the speed limit Gardaí in Cork catch motorist towing trailer driving well in excess of the speed limit
File Photo Today HIQA will release Report into Portlaoise Hospital.

Hiqa finds child protection and welfare service in Cork to be non-compliant in all areas assessed 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more