Hiqa finds child protection and welfare service in Cork to be non-compliant in all areas assessed 

A CHILD protection and welfare service in Cork was found to be either majorly non-compliant or moderately non-compliant in a number of standards assessed as part of a Hiqa inspection.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) has today published an inspection report on the child protection and welfare service operated by the Child and Family Agency (Tusla) in the Cork service area.

The risk-based inspection of the service in Cork was conducted over the course of four days in April of this year.

According to Hiqa, the inspection was to be undertaken as part of a thematic inspection programme.

However, it was decided to change to a risk-based inspection on the day due to the evidence found during the inspection.

Of the seven standards assessed, two were found to be majorly non-compliant and five were moderately non-compliant.

According to the inspection, the child protection and welfare service was found to be majorly non-compliant under child protection and welfare standard 2.2 which stated that all concerns in relation to children are screened and directed to the appropriate service.

The report said that while there were examples of very good practice and preliminary enquiry stage, not all preliminary enquiries were completed in a timely manner with some subjected to “excessively long delays”.

“Risks associated with these cases had not been determined by the area,” the report stated.

"Consequently, inspectors found that this posed a risk to the quality and safety of the service provided to children."

It was noted that there was a shortage of staff in some areas of the service.

Overall, the inspection found that the leadership, management and governance of the duty/intake and initial assessment service lacked clear direction and, while there was evidence of service improvement, further significant improvements were required.

Inspectors found the governance and management of cases awaiting allocation were poor.

In addition, preliminary enquiries took up to two years to complete in some cases. This resulted in excessive delays in decision-making on the next steps to be taken in these cases.

Notwithstanding the risks identified, inspectors did find areas of good practice.

Commenting on the inspection report, Clare Murphy, Service Director, South, Tusla said: "While there are positives to take away from the experiences of the children and families we work with, and the dedication of staff to keep our essential services open throughout the pandemic, it is clear that progress in the area has not been quick enough and that the service was not meeting the high standards expected."

"We have had regular liaison with HIQA and have set out clear and timely remedies, many of which have been completed since the inspection in April.

She added that two main aspects of remedying the situation are the establishment of an Area Governance Group with oversight of the development and implementation of the Areas Service Improvement initiative, and the recruitment of two additional Team Leaders.