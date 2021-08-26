Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 11:24

Gardaí in Cork catch motorist towing trailer driving well in excess of the speed limit

Gardaí in Glanmire were conducting speed checks on the M8 near Cork City when they found a car towing a trailer travelling at 119kph.

Amy Nolan

A motorist who was caught speeding whilst towing a trailer by Gardaí in Cork has been issued with a fine, with proceedings to follow. 

Gardaí in Glanmire were conducting speed checks on the M8 near Cork city when they caught the motorist in question travelling at 119kph. 

In a tweet this morning, Gardaí moved to remind the public that the maximum speed for a towed trailer is 80kph.

"A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued. Proceedings to follow," Gardaí said. 

