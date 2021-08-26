Gardaí in Cork catch motorist towing trailer driving well in excess of the speed limit

A motorist who was caught speeding whilst towing a trailer by Gardaí in Cork has been issued with a fine, with proceedings to follow.

Glanmire Garda were conducting speed checks on the M8 near Cork City when they found this car & trailer travelling at 119kph. The max speed for a towed trailer is 80kph.



A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued. Proceedings to follow. #SlownDown #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/597Zp3ZCIe — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 26, 2021

Gardaí in Glanmire were conducting speed checks on the M8 near Cork city when they caught the motorist in question travelling at 119kph.

In a tweet this morning, Gardaí moved to remind the public that the maximum speed for a towed trailer is 80kph.

"A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued. Proceedings to follow," Gardaí said.