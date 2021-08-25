'Disgusting and embarrassing': Kinsale residents call on Irish Water to find source of stench from plant

A resident from the Springmount Estate in Kinsale has urged Irish Water to take the issue of the "disgusting" smell coming from the nearby wastewater treatment plant more seriously.

Adrian McLaughlin who lives in the Springmount Estate said the "horrible" smell which has been going on for a number of years comes into his house at all times of the day.

“The smell is terrible. It has been going on for a couple of years. The smell comes into the house during the day, at evening time, and at night time. It is everywhere. It is like having an open sewer. It is affecting all the residents,” he said.

Mr McLaughlin said the smell, which is not weather-related, got worse during the recent warm spell in July as the local residents had to open their doors and windows.

“It is not weather-related however as it could be raining or windy and it is the same. This year was very bad especially during the warm weather as you have to open all the doors and windows. It all seeps in then. You could be sitting down watching TV and the next thing it starts coming in. I live within 100 metres of the plant. It has always been bad. We don’t know why it is happening.”

The concerned resident said they just want to see the situation resolved.

“There are ten of us in a group and we have started taking data now with the times and dates of the smell since July. We have contacted Irish Water and opened up complaints. We are not getting anywhere. It gets worse at night time but anytime they go looking at it is during the day. They are not taking it seriously.

“It is disgusting and embarrassing. Some residents are thinking about moving out. It is also a trigger for people getting headaches. We want to see it resolved,” he added.

INVESTIGATIONS

A spokesperson for Irish Water told The Echo that “investigations are ongoing”.

The Irish Water spokesperson continued: “Investigations by Irish Water experts have been carried out in relation to the cause of the malodorous occurrences that were reported in the Springmount Estate, Cappagh House, and Rope Walk areas of Kinsale recently.

“The investigations outlined potential areas within the Wastewater Treatment Plant that may have been causing the malodorous occurrences.

“A number of actions were identified to ensure the malodour would be dealt with as quickly as possible.”

The spokesperson continued: “We can assure the residents it is being taken extremely seriously and that it is a priority for Irish Water. Irish Water would like to apologise to the communities of the affected areas and would like to assure them that the matter is being prioritised.”