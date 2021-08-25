Patients at Cork mental health unit had bedrooms locked for 12 hours a day

PATIENTS at a Cork mental health unit had their rooms locked by day, infringing on their privacy and dignity an inspection by the Mental Health Commission (MHC) has found.

The inspection report of St Catherine’s Ward located on the grounds of St Finbarr’s Hospital recorded 10 non-compliances, which included three critical risks, five high risks and two moderate rated risks.

The unit was critical risk-rated for privacy as the bedroom area was locked from early morning until 9.30pm and the day area was locked from 9.30pm until morning.

All residents were required to be awake and dressed at 9am every morning and go upstairs for breakfast. The bedroom area was then locked in the day and residents were not permitted to freely access their rooms.

If a resident needed an item from their room, they had to seek permission from staff, who then accompanied the resident to unlock the bedroom door and allow resident access to their room.

The lack of access to bedrooms during the day resulted in residents sleeping in chairs when tired.

Medication was provided to residents at 9.30pm and all non-bedroom areas were then locked in the night.

The Chief Executive of the Mental Health Commission John Farrelly said he was disheartened to learn that residents living in a centre for more than six months would not have access to their bedrooms during the day because of a locked door policy.

Combined with the unavailability of an occupational therapy service, he said that they consequently had to spend long hours using inappropriate chairs or wheelchairs.

“Recruitment of appropriately-skilled staff to multidisciplinary teams is essential to providing quality care to long-stay patients and those in psychiatry of later life services,” he said.

REPORT

The report showed that the centre achieved 66% compliance on the inspection, a reduction of 6% from its overall compliance in 2020.

The centre was rated critical for therapeutic services, privacy, and staffing and was high risk rated for individual care plans, general health, premises, ordering, storing and prescribing medicines, and risk management.

The centre was critical risk-rated for therapeutic services as the programmes provided were not appropriate and did not meet the assessed needs of the residents.

At the time of inspection, the social worker position was not filled and there was no occupational therapist in the unit.

The centre was critically non-compliant with the regulation on staffing as the numbers and skill mix of staff were not sufficient to meet resident needs with some residents requiring a high level of support for most of their activities of daily living.

There was no occupational therapist on the multi-disciplinary team and there was limited access to a social worker, on a case-by-case basis and referrals were made to a dietitian, but no assessments had been conducted.

Following the inspection, MHC initiated an escalation process, requiring the centre to take immediate steps to address the non-compliances which were rated as critical.

Inspector of Mental Health Services, Dr Susan Finnerty, said: “Due to the unique and complex needs of mental health in-patients, a diverse staff and skill mix is essential to provide safe, compassionate care.

“Ensuring there is skilled staff appropriate to the resident population will have a positive effect on the quality of care provided, and the quality of life of the residents.

“It is concerning to see an approved centre in 2021 receiving critical risk non-compliances as patients did not have access to occupational therapy, sufficient social work support and that nursing resources were insufficient to provide safe care to the resident cohort.”

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has been contacted by The Echo for comment.