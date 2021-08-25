Over 2,000 new Covid cases confirmed 

Over 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed today by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.
A total of 2051 cases were registered today with 323 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 56 are in ICU and there has now been a total of 5092 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland.
Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan said the Delta variant is circulating widely and the Department of Health has “significant concerns.”
Dr Holohan once again encouraged people to get vaccinated. “If you haven’t yet registered for your vaccine or have delayed receiving your second dose, please do so as soon as possible. We know that vaccines work. They are about 80% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 disease and they provide approximately 95% protection against hospitalisation.”
The Chief Medical Officer also reminded people to keep to the health guidelines.