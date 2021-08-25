Over 2,000 new Covid cases confirmed 

Over 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed today by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

A total of 2051 cases were registered today with 323 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 56 are in ICU and there has now been a total of 5092 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland.

Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan said the Delta variant is circulating widely and the Department of Health has “significant concerns.”

“Over 70% of cases are in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people and we are seeing a high incidence of Covid-19 in adults and teenagers aged 16-29.”

Dr Holohan once again encouraged people to get vaccinated. “If you haven’t yet registered for your vaccine or have delayed receiving your second dose, please do so as soon as possible. We know that vaccines work. They are about 80% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 disease and they provide approximately 95% protection against hospitalisation.”

The Chief Medical Officer also reminded people to keep to the health guidelines.

“It is very important that we remain vigilant and continue to follow the public health measures that we are all so familiar with. This is especially important for anyone who is soon to return to school and college.

“Continue to wear a mask, wash your hands properly and often, maintain a social distance, manage your contacts and avoid crowds.”