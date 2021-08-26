Simple changes could help Traveller community thrive in Spring Lane, says advocate

SINCE the publication of a report on conditions at the Spring Lane halting site in May, by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office, Travellers in Cork City have been hoping that improvements will soon follow.

Work is being done on emergency issues, including the welfare pods at the site, which were highlighted in the report.

Director of advocacy at the Traveller Visibility Group (TVG), Breda O’Donoghue, said, however, that it is time for society to look beyond the issues facing Travellers, such as accommodation in sites like Spring Lane, by understanding and appreciating Traveller culture and tradition.

Ms O’Donoghue said the Traveller community in Cork City has a long and proud history.

“Our unique culture celebrates family, love, music, storytelling, connection and community,” Ms O’Donoghue said. “Yet, when we are spoken about by policymakers and the media, we’re usually described only in terms of the issues we face, and we are often blamed for them. But what if, instead, the conversation started from a different place? What if we started from a place of deep respect and appreciation for Traveller people and culture?”

She said: “The children of Spring Lane have attended local schools in the area since the ’80s and now their children and grandchildren attend the same schools. Local youth groups and boxing clubs have seen Traveller children grow and thrive in the community. A young Traveller boy from Spring Lane went as far as the European Youth Championships for boxing, travelling to Russia to represent Ireland, and, more importantly, Cork. The Traveller families living on Spring Lane are part of the Ballyvolane community and have been for over half a century.”

While acknowledging that there is discrimination against Travellers, she said that many people understand the importance of the Traveller community as “a very important part of Irish culture and heritage” to be kept “alive”.

Ms O’Donoghue said: “We stand for an Ireland where we can count on community, where our songs and stories are celebrated and passed down, where we can live close to family and friends, where a neighbour’s door is always open and the kettle is always on. Imagine if, instead of feeling ashamed of where they live, young Travellers could bring their friends home from school, showing them how to care for horses, telling stories and legends from Traveller history, feeling proud of who they are and where they come from.”

Difficulties at Spring Lane

The recent report highlighted the difficulties that children on the Spring Lane site experience.

The report said: “One child asked his parents to allow him to leave school, because the dirt on their clothing drew such negative attention and ridicule from other children. Another child commented that it was impossible to bring school friends home, due to the site’s conditions.”

It continued: “The children also spoke of there being nowhere for them to meet with friends and no safe place to play. Some of the older children referred to having to watch out for their younger siblings, given the high risk of injury posed by excessive traffic on the site, outbuildings in states of disrepair, and the electric cables traversing the site.”

Recently, the TVG also sought the opinions of children living on the site. One girl said she would love to have a playground there, because “it’s dangerous and dirty on Spring Lane”. She added that she would love to have her own bedroom and that the floor in her family’s caravan is broken. She would love to have her own garden, and more space for her and her sisters to play.

Another girl compared her situation in Spring Lane to the conditions in Meelagh, in Mahon. She said she would like to live in a house like in Meelagh. And she said that there should be only one bay per family in halting sites, because “everyone is cramped together and there’s no room for anyone”.

She wants a clean place to live and says her shoes and clothes get “dirty all the time”, because of “mucky” conditions on the Spring Lane site.

Breda O’Donoghue said that Travellers are not new to Spring Lane, as it has been used as a campground by them for more than 60 years.

She said: “Travellers have been raising families, playing sport at local clubs, and working in the area for generations. Long before many of the housing estates in the area had been built, Travellers were living on Spring Lane. The current families on the site have been residents since the existing temporary site was opened in 1989. It would be wonderful to see more interaction between the children of the neighbourhood; those from all ethnic backgrounds and cultures playing together.”

She is critical of Cork City Council for not regenerating the Spring Lane site and said simple things, like “decent, safe, and warm homes, the ability to live close to our extended family, space for us to look after each other, our horses, our businesses and connect as a community” would help Travellers to thrive.

“If Cork City Council work collectively with the community to develop a safe and welcoming space to live, we could see our community thrive in Cork, alongside the rest of their neighbourhood.”

Issues at Spring Lane highlighted by OCO report

A team from the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman visited the Spring Lane site three times before publishing its report in May.

Recently it emerged that Cork City Council wrote to the Department of Housing to rebut findings in the report.

The council said matters were “nowhere near as simple as outlined” in the report. And it added that the report did not show a “complete understanding or appreciation of the complex problems and deep-rooted socio-economic issues” involved at the site, reported the Irish Examiner.

Among the observations made by the OCO team were that:

Despite the efforts to decorate and make the mobile homes as comfortable as possible, of the five visited, overcrowding was obvious with children sleeping on makeshift beds cramped into the living/dining spaces. Furthermore, there was evidence of damp on the walls and ceilings of each of those mobile units, and the families contended that the heating provided was inadequate.

Of the five welfare huts visited, all were cold and in various states of disrepair. There were cracks in walls, ceilings and windows, the door on one welfare hut could not be closed over properly and a number had a stale damp smell.

On the site, children were seen to be walking and playing in areas where there was an abundance of rubbish. This was particularly evident on the roadways outside the bays and on the entrance into the site during investigators first visit to the site in 2018 but was less visible upon investigators second visit to the site in November 2019.

With their parent’s permission, several children escorted investigators around to the areas of the site where they play, and showed the route, a short-cut, they take to school. Investigators observed that due to the water pools in the grassed areas and parts of the roadways, passage through the area can result in muddied shoes and clothing, which the children described as a particular problem in terms of their daily journey to and from school, and which they felt drew negative and unwanted attention from their peers.

The children spoke about having to wash and bath regularly in cold water and referred to the constant struggle to keep their clothes clean.

Some of the older children referred to having to watch out for their younger siblings given the high risk of injury posed by excessive traffic on the site, out buildings in states of disrepair, and the electric cables traversing the site. Some children spoke about their bedclothes being damp and, at times, wet due to inadequate heating and poor ventilation in their mobile homes.

The children also spoke about how overcrowding in their mobile homes impacted on their ability to get their homework done. Two teenagers talked about the impact of there being no Wi-Fi on the site in terms of schoolwork and connecting with others through social media. They described a complete lack of privacy in their mobile units.

Cork City Council would not comment further on the report or on concerns raised by the Traveller Visibility Group, other than to provide the same response as when the report was published in May:

“Cork City Council remains committed to implementing the recommendations of the report and looks forward to working with families, residents, Traveller community development groups, the HSE, Tusla and other state agencies to find and progress solutions.”