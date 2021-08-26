Simple changes could help Traveller community thrive in Spring Lane, says advocate

A team from the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman visited the Spring Lane site three times before publishing its report in May.
Recently it emerged that Cork City Council wrote to the Department of Housing to rebut findings in the report.
The council said matters were “nowhere near as simple as outlined” in the report. And it added that the report did not show a “complete understanding or appreciation of the complex problems and deep-rooted socio-economic issues” involved at the site, reported the Irish Examiner.
Among the observations made by the OCO team were that:
- Despite the efforts to decorate and make the mobile homes as comfortable as possible, of the five visited, overcrowding was obvious with children sleeping on makeshift beds cramped into the living/dining spaces. Furthermore, there was evidence of damp on the walls and ceilings of each of those mobile units, and the families contended that the heating provided was inadequate.
- Of the five welfare huts visited, all were cold and in various states of disrepair. There were cracks in walls, ceilings and windows, the door on one welfare hut could not be closed over properly and a number had a stale damp smell.
- On the site, children were seen to be walking and playing in areas where there was an abundance of rubbish. This was particularly evident on the roadways outside the bays and on the entrance into the site during investigators first visit to the site in 2018 but was less visible upon investigators second visit to the site in November 2019.
- With their parent’s permission, several children escorted investigators around to the areas of the site where they play, and showed the route, a short-cut, they take to school. Investigators observed that due to the water pools in the grassed areas and parts of the roadways, passage through the area can result in muddied shoes and clothing, which the children described as a particular problem in terms of their daily journey to and from school, and which they felt drew negative and unwanted attention from their peers.
- The children spoke about having to wash and bath regularly in cold water and referred to the constant struggle to keep their clothes clean.
- Some of the older children referred to having to watch out for their younger siblings given the high risk of injury posed by excessive traffic on the site, out buildings in states of disrepair, and the electric cables traversing the site. Some children spoke about their bedclothes being damp and, at times, wet due to inadequate heating and poor ventilation in their mobile homes.
- The children also spoke about how overcrowding in their mobile homes impacted on their ability to get their homework done. Two teenagers talked about the impact of there being no Wi-Fi on the site in terms of schoolwork and connecting with others through social media. They described a complete lack of privacy in their mobile units.
Cork City Council would not comment further on the report or on concerns raised by the Traveller Visibility Group, other than to provide the same response as when the report was published in May:
“Cork City Council remains committed to implementing the recommendations of the report and looks forward to working with families, residents, Traveller community development groups, the HSE, Tusla and other state agencies to find and progress solutions.”