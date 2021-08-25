Wed, 25 Aug, 2021 - 14:32

Cork people urged to take on sea swim challenge for mental health services 

Helplink provides accessible, free or low-cost mental health services; locally, nationally and internationally, 7 days a week and out–of–hours. Pictured: Ruth Mc Court, Fundraising & Marketing Manager, Lochlann Scott, CEO, Helplink Mental Health Services. Photo: Brad Anderson/Photo One

Maeve Lee

HELPLINK is calling on the people of Cork to take on a daily dip in the sea in aid of mental health services.

The organisation provides accessible, free or low-cost mental health services; locally, nationally and internationally, seven days a week and during out–of–hours.

Following the success of a sea-swimming challenge organised last year, Helplink is hosting a month-long fundraising initiative.

As part of Coldtober, people are encouraged to take to the water every day for the month of October while raising funds for the organisation. 

20 different locations around Ireland will see participants going for a swim every day for this 31-day challenge in their local sea swimming area. Photo: Brad Anderson/Photo One

The aim of the challenge is to allow Helplink to get one step closer to meeting its mission to support children, young people and adults with their mental health.

The challenge will see those participating take on a daily dip across twenty different locations around Ireland every day, for 31 days.

Those who would like to take part in Coldtober but are not living near a sea swimming spot are encouraged to take part by having a 30-second cold shower each day.

Registration is €30. Those interested in taking part in Coldtober can sign up here.

To donate the cause click here.

