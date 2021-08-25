Further walk-in vaccination clinics to open in Cork this weekend

Further walk-in vaccinations will be available at vaccination centres in Cork over the next week as the last phase vaccination rollout in the city and county continues.

Anyone eligible for a Pfizer BioNtech vaccine can receive a first or second dose without an appointment at City Hall on Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29 between 1pm and 4pm.

This will be the fourth weekend when walk-in vaccinations have been made available in Cork city.

Next week, walk-in vaccinations will be available at Clonakilty and Bantry on Monday, August 30 from 9.15am to 3.30pm, Wednesday, September 1 from 9.15am to 3.30pm, Saturday, September 4 from 9.15am to 3.30pm and Sunday, September 5 from 9.15am to 3.30pm.

The walk-in vaccination clinics will be open to any eligible person aged 12 or over. Anyone aged between 12 and 15 years must be accompanied by an adult, and will need the consent of a parent or guardian before vaccination.

Those attending for either a first or second dose should check hse.ie to make sure they are eligible and that they bring all necessary documentation and photo ID.

13-year-old Ivy Boland getting her first dose vaccination at Cork City Hall, with (left) Dr Cathy Banstead and (retired) Dr Sheila O'Sullivan.

Those waiting for a second dose can still attend if they received their first dose with their GP, in a pharmacy or another vaccination centre.

Vaccination project lead with the South South West Hospital Group Sinead Horgan said that there has been an enthusiastic reception from Cork people so far to the walk-in clinics.

“With the majority of the population now either fully or partially vaccinated, we are pleased to be in a position to make it as easy as possible for people to get their first and second doses.

We hope that these clinics will encourage anyone still considering getting their vaccine to come along, walk-in and get their vaccine in a safe setting, with a warm welcome from our friendly staff.

Vaccination project lead with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Peggy Horan said the team at all vaccination centres are looking forward to welcoming people to the walk-in clinics, and will be available to give any reassurance needed about the vaccination process.

Meanwhile, the vaccination centre at MTU Cork is now closed as of close of business on Tuesday August 24.

Pictured is 17 year old, Ryan Johnson Collins, from Bandon, after his vacination, at The Clonakilty Covid-19 walk-in vaccination centre. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The centre has been used over the last six months for a variety of purposes, including vaccinations by GPs at the beginning of the rollout; for other vaccination programmes such as vaccination of school children and more recently as a community vaccination centre.

CEO of the South/South West Hospital Group Gerry O’Dwyer thanked the many people who have worked so hard on the centre since Spring with the first vaccinations delivered at the centre in late February.

We’d like to thank everyone who has worked so hard in this centre. That includes the teams who set the centre up; security; IT; the Defence Forces; porters; administration staff; vaccinators; GPs and pharmacists.

“It has been an incredibly successful centre, and it allowed us to increase capacity for the general roll-out at a time when it was needed,” he said.

13-year-old Ivy Boland, The Lough, Cork getting her first dose vaccination at Cork City Hall.

There is now sufficient capacity in the other two vaccination centres in Cork city, at City Hall and Páirc Uí Chaoimh, to meet the demand for appointments.

Anyone who received their first dose at MTU will be given an appointment for their second dose at another centre.

“We sincerely thank Munster Technological University for their support. This has been a really valuable addition to our network of vaccination centres across the region,” Mr O’Dwyer added.