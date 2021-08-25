Wed, 25 Aug, 2021 - 11:03

Minister urges anyone who may have socialised in a 'higher risk' environment after All-Ireland to get a Covid-19 test

Speaking on Wednesday, the health minister said that rules on attending upcoming GAA matches at Croke Park will likely not change. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Dominic McGrath

The Health Minister has advised anyone who may have been socialising in a "higher-risk" environment way after the All-Ireland at the weekend, to seek a test for Covid-19. 

Stephen Donnelly said earlier today that some of the scenes outside Croke Park did cause him concern.

“I think from within the stadium the event appears to have been well run. I was concerned at some of the footage I saw after the event.” 

He advised anyone who might have been socialising in a “higher-risk” environment to get a Covid-19 test.

"Certainly what I would say is that for anybody who was socialising after the event, who may feel they were in a higher risk environment, that the people were too close to each other for too long, the advice is to go and get a PCR test. The centres are open all over the country. It's a walk-in or drive-in service and it will just give people peace of mind," the Minister said. 

Speaking on Wednesday, the health minister said that rules on attending upcoming GAA matches at Croke Park will likely not change.

Mr Donnelly appeared to rule out any changes to rules and arrangements for upcoming All-Ireland finals in Croke Park, given how soon the fixtures are.

The All-Ireland football final will take place on September 11.

On Tuesday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan suggested that he would like to see only vaccinated people allowed to attend large-scale events, such as GAA matches in Croke Park.

“We have no reason at this moment to suggest that there would be changes, either in reducing the capacity or if you were suggesting moving to a different model for fully vaccinated,” Mr Donnelly told RTÉ radio.

Mr Donnelly did say it was safer if large-scale events were confined only to vaccinated people.

“We applied this principle to restaurants and bars. There was a lot of political opposition when I introduced the bill, but I think it’s gone well,” he said.

Dr Holohan also indicated on Tuesday that he would have no public health concerns with a festival like Electric Picnic taking place with only vaccinated people in attendance. The health minister declined to commit to whether or not the event should now take place.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is to meet today with the Covid-19 Cabinet sub-committee due to meet on Friday ahead of the publication of an updated re-opening roadmap next week. 

