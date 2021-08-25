Hotel group recruiting for 40 positions in Cork

Irish hotel group Trigon Hotels is recruiting for 40 positions within the company.

The jobs will be filled across the Metropole Hotel and the Cork International Hotel and include food and beverage assistants, accommodation assistants, receptionist, night porter, chef de partie, senior chef de partie, kitchen porter, and food and beverage supervisor.

Managing Director of Trigon Hotels, Aaron Mansworth said that the hospitality industry can offer people significant career opportunities.

Mr Mansworth said: “I would certainly encourage anybody who is looking for a rewarding, challenging and interesting career to consider hospitality. There are a wealth of opportunities to be had in this industry. At Trigon Hotels we have the most amazing team and we work together to ensure that people are happy and rewarded in their jobs. We have provided training and upskilling courses to our team members and we are especially proud of everyone over the last 18 months as we have faced such enormous challenges.”

Trigon Hotels will be holding a recruitment Open Day tomorrow, from 4pm to 8pm at the Metropole Hotel.

Kathleen Linehan, Strategic Director of Human Resources for Trigon Hotels said they are looking for innovative people to join their team and are looking forward to meeting people at our recruitment open day.

“Hospitality is a very exciting and rewarding career and there are many opportunities within the industry to develop your skills and career.

“At Trigon Hotels we like to encourage our team members to help us build a culture where we value each other, our community and our planet. We support progression and encourage all our team members to develop and have fulfilling careers. Our in-house training programmes open up great opportunities to allow for career progression and succession within the group."