Ciara Glasheen-Artem appointed new head of Cork School of Music

The Governing Body of Munster Technological University has appointed a new head of the Cork School of Music.

Dr Ciara Glasheen-Artem, who has held the post of Conservatoire Coordinator and Lecturer of Oboe at MTU Cork School of Music since 2017, has been appointed head of the school.

Prior to her appointment, she received a Fulbright scholarship to complete Masters and Doctoral study at the University of Colorado where she was a Lead Graduate Teacher.

She received a Graduate Diploma in Music Education from the University of Limerick in 2011 and a Bachelor of Music from CIT Cork School of Music in 2009 with her early musical training taking place at the ETB County Cork School of Music.

Speaking following her appointments she said she was “incredibly honoured”.

“I am eager to begin my work as Head of MTU Cork School of Music to help us realise our highest aspirations as a world-class centre of performing arts education.

Our staff, students, alumni, donors, friends, loyal audiences and the greater MTU community will ensure that the future of MTU Cork School of Music is very bright.

“At the MTU Cork School of Music, our passion isn't limited to making music and drama; our passion is ultimately community. As I look back on the past 18 months, I am heartened by the strength and resilience of our community.

“At its core, MTU Cork School of Music is composed of exceptional individuals, all of whom work powerfully towards a shared mission and vision - succeeding together through high quality, holistic and inclusive performing arts education,” she said.

Dr Glasheen-Artem succeeds Aiveen Kearney who she said has been “a tireless leader” of the school.

She has consistently put the education of our students to the fore and has led with kindness and generosity throughout her tenure.

"I want to thank her for her leadership, vision and dedication to CSM and I wish her the very best in her retirement,” she said.