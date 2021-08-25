'Suspended reality': Cork's housing woes didn’t go away during the pandemic

WHILE many have embraced the slower pace of life during lockdown and more time at home, some families in Cork have been confined to properties in a sub-standard condition. With rents rising across city and county, they feel “stuck”.

As Cork emerges from the pandemic, it continues to battle the housing crisis, with stock at all-time lows for Munster and rents continuing to increase.

According to Daft.ie’s Rental Report for the second quarter of this year, rents rose in almost every county across the country.

The latest increases mean that Munster rents are 13.7% higher than a year ago, which is the highest increase on record since 2006.

In Cork City, rents rose by 9.1% when compared to last year, while rent in Cork county rose by 13%.

Rents increased in all the nine rental markets of Munster between March and June, marking the fourth consecutive quarter that this has happened.

When the pandemic first began, the measures implemented for tenants, such as rent freezes, were beneficial, according to Threshold Cork assistant manager Conor Lynch.

Mr Lynch said that some of the elements introduced were measures that Threshold had been calling for “for years”.

He noted that one measure was the pause on termination notices for tenants, which is typically one of their most frequent queries. However, despite this, one of the issues for tenants during the pandemic continued to be notices of termination.

Private tenancies fell from a high of 175,250 in 2016 to 165,736 by the end of 2020.

“The main issues were — they are and always have been — notices of termination,” he said.

“They’re always the main issue, even during the pandemic; people getting them even though they weren’t meant to be getting them.

“Even though there was a ban on putting notices out there, landlords were still asking people to leave, even during the pandemic.”

A ban on evictions was also implemented during the pandemic for any period when a person’s movement was restricted to 5km under Covid-19 guidelines. The ban was lifted in April as restrictions on travel eased.

Mr Lynch recalled a case in which a tenant had been due to move out of a property late last year but, because of the pause on termination notices, they only recently left the property. However, even after revised termination dates, some tenants in Cork still could not find another property to rent.

“Even at the end of all that, they still couldn’t find somewhere else,” he said “They had to move out of the area where they were, where the kids went to school and all that kind of stuff.”

During the pandemic, the number of calls and inquiries to Threshold remained consistent in Cork.

“The problems of the housing market didn’t go away because of the pandemic, so it still exists and there is still a lot of pressure on tenants and pressure on landlords as well,” he said.

Shared housing

One issue that emerged as a result of the pandemic was for people living in house shares.

“There’s definitely a lot more calls from people where there could be four people sharing. They might not know each other. There might be a room with one person, who could be a healthcare worker for example; another person who maybe is not paying much attention to the rules that were in place,” Mr Lynch said. “You can imagine the stress and strain that would create for all people in the household.”

Conditions in properties

Another major concern raised during the past 18 months were issues regarding the standard of properties as people found themselves spending more time at home.

“People were at home a lot more and they couldn’t move,” said Mr Lynch.

“The constant issue for as long as I’ve worked in Threshold is the standard of property.

“Old, bad conditions, furniture… living standard concerns not being addressed have always been there, so that ramped up a bit during the pandemic because people were at home. There’s absolutely no doubt about that.”

According to Mr Lynch, there are a number of cases of people living in homes with black mould. With a lack of rental accommodation in Cork, it makes it “extremely hard” for tenants to find a new property.

He said many are living in bad conditions and are “fearful” of speaking up “because they don’t want to say anything, they don’t want to bring attention to themselves, they just put up with a lot”.

Describing a lack of rental properties as a “major issue”, Mr Lynch said it is currently “extremely hard” to get accommodation in Cork.

“In general, the record for the least amount of properties in Cork and nationwide are kind of consistently being met,” he said. “So, for the people with the black mould and living in bad conditions or the notices, if there were other places to go to, it wouldn’t be such an issue for them; they could easily find other properties.”

He described the lack of rental properties as the number one issue.

“There is building going on obviously, but it has been impacted by the pandemic.”

One tenant living in sub-standard conditions in Cork City during the pandemic talked to The Echo about his concerns.

The man and his family live in housing assistance payment (HAP) rented accommodation in Cork City and he said their landlord has not increased their rent for the last couple of years. However, they have recently been informed that their rent will now be increased.

With four children, he and his wife are worried about the condition of the house, which he said was not suitable, in addition to affording rent.

“We’re living in a damp house. There’s constantly mould around windows and stuff,” he said.

“It’s not suitable at all, whatsoever. It’s a lovely area and if I thought I could buy the house tomorrow and rip the whole thing down, I would. That’s what I would do.”

The tenant has also noted issues with the wiring in the house, which the family has lived in for four years.

“All the wiring is wrong in the house. If you plug in a hairdryer and turn on the cooker at the one time with the washing machine going, the switches will just blow in the house.”

He said it costs over €2,000 a year to heat the house due to it having an old heating system.

While they were happy with the property when they first moved in, as time goes on and their kids are growing up, the issues seem to be getting worse.

“Every year it’s getting worse,” he said. “Even the little things are getting worse and worse.”

With Covid-19 restrictions meaning more time spent in the house, the family said things had deteriorated.

“It’s starting to get under the skin rather than just brushing it under the mat. It’s hard and it’s getting harder.”

The family has been on the housing list for over six years and, with rents continuously increasing across Cork, they feel “stuck” without alternative options.

He said they were struggling to afford their rent as it was, even with HAP, and were longing for “a suitable” place that they “can call home”.

“We just feel kind of stuck in a rut.”

According to the latest Daft.ie rental report, the average rent in Cork City is €1,524.

“There’s no way in the hell we’d be able to afford the likes of that if we had a four-bedroom or three-bedroom house,” he stressed. “We see the prices of rent now — its €1,300 or €1,400 is the cheapest maybe, up to €1,700. There’s no way we’re going to come up with that sort of money. Not even close to it.”

Hundreds of inquiries for properties

Rose Properties director Mark Rose described the housing market as “horrific” as demand continues to increase.

“It’s steadily been getting worse for 10 years and every year there’s less properties, or there’s the same and more people,” he said.

Second generation in the property service, Mr Rose said they receive at least 100 inquiries for each rental property.

Recently, however, one property received up to 720 inquiries by email and a further 250 over the phone.

“That’s 1,000 inquiries for one apartment on the South Douglas Road because it was asking around €900 a month and the market rent is €1,200 or €1,300 month.”

With such a demand comes a lot of disappointment.

“We get serious grief from people every single day,” he said.

“Think about it this way, 100 people want a property; there’s one property. One person secures that property or one household secures that property, and then 99 people are annoyed, angry, stressed, disappointed, frustrated, irate...

“That’s every single day. It’s not getting any better.”

While supply continues to be an issue in Cork, Mr Rose pointed out that there was no shortage of objectors when it came to developing new units.

On August 1, there were just 281 homes available to rent in Munster, which was the lowest figure seen since 2006. The pre-Covid average during 2019 was 750.

According to a survey by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) published last month, the private rented sector has undergone “massive change” in the last number of years.

Since the RTB was established in 2004, the number of private tenancies registered with the RTB increased steadily from 83,983 to a 319,822 active tenancies at the end of 2016.

In recent years there has been a reversal of this trend, with the number falling to 297,837 by the end of last year.

The reduction is also seen in the number of private landlords associated with private tenancies, falling from a high of 175,250 in 2016 to 165,736 by the end of 2020.

“That’s 2,000 landlords per year leaving the market,” said Mr Rose, referencing the report.

Meanwhile, he said rents have “increased massively” in the last 10 years, posing the question of why property owners are leaving.

Changing legislation and taxes are just two of the issues Mr Rose raised.

Speaking about legislation implemented during the pandemic, Mr Rose said they had two tenants who were forced to move out of their property after losing their jobs. Once they moved out, the owner of the property asked him not to advertise it for rent again.

Mr Rose said the owner was fearful that another tenant could move in and “stop paying rent straight away” due to the legislation at the time and the ban on evictions.

“That’s not a huge [issue] across the board, but it is one property that is needed,” he explained. “Every property counts.”

Mr Rose referred to one particular case, where rent arrears are currently over €19k while the tenant remains in the property.

Commenting on the housing situation in Cork, he described it as “awful every year in terms of supply”.

“Every year has been worse,” he said. “Since 2011, when we did our first rent increase after the recession, rents have been higher and units available have been lower, that’s it. Very simple and it ain’t going to change.

“Until there’s thousands of units flooded on to the market in Cork and Dublin and other cities, it ain’t going to change.”

Suspended reality

As Conor Lynch of Threshold put it, the pandemic created a sort of “suspended reality” for people, with many staying where they were.

Edel Conlon, Threshold southern regional manager, and assistant manager Conor Lynch outside the charity’s Cork office at South Mall. Picture: Denis Minihane

However, with restrictions easing, the “normal forces” of moving and house hunting have restarted, while supply remains low.

Looking to the future in the county, Mr Lynch said he feared that people in Cork would not be able to stay “and have their lives there”, but would instead be forced to move “because of high rent or a lack of places”.

“Not being able to make their home as they want; that’s always sad if people are forced to move away from their place of work and so on.”