"It's so bad people are considering moving': TD meets with Irish Water over vile smell in Cork town

CORK TD Holly Cairns says vile smell from a wastewater treatment plant in Kinsale is making residents consider moving. 

CORK TD Holly Cairns says a vile smell from a wastewater treatment plant in Kinsale is making residents consider moving. 

The Social Democrats TD recently met residents who say they are deeply frustrated with the lack of action with regards to the stench coming from the wastewater treatment plant.

“I met with deeply frustrated residents in Kinsale over the inaction on the serious malodour coming from the wastewater treatment plant. The smell is vile. This issue is having a massive impact on the quality of life and wellbeing of the community. Residents have told me the smell is so bad they are considering moving,” she said.

A spokesperson for Irish Water told The Echo that “investigations are ongoing”.

Deputy Cairns said she has previously met with representatives from Irish Water and she has requested another meeting with their officials. “This issue has been registered with Irish Water so many times, but the response has been totally inadequate. Communities cannot be expected to live in the midst of such disgusting malodour.

“Irish Water engineers and others have visited the site.

"They have informed us that the plant is ‘functioning as it should be’ but the smell clearly indicates that this is not true. It is not good enough that people are treated like this.

"There are numerous cases of inadequate water infrastructure in West Cork that need proper investment.

Holly Cairns: Requested meeting with Irish Water.
"I have requested another meeting with Irish Water. This situation really highlights the knock-on effects of privatising public services,” she added.

STATEMENT

The Irish Water spokesperson continued: “Irish Water would like to advise that investigations by Irish Water experts have been carried out in relation to the cause of the malodorous occurrences that were reported in the Springmount Estate, Cappagh House and Rope Walk areas of Kinsale recently.

“The investigations outlined potential areas within the Wastewater Treatment Plant that may have been causing the malodorous occurrences.

“Investigations continue to ensure all aspects of the processes on site are evaluated and a number of actions were identified to ensure the malodour would be dealt with as quickly as possible.”

The spokesperson outlined the various actions identified after the investigations: “A review of the current operation of the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“Continuous monitoring and testing of the wastewater treatment plant by Irish Water Operations, Compliance and Process Optimisation teams liaising with the third-party contractor operating the plant on Irish Water’s behalf. Irish Water is also examining to see if there are any associated issues with discharges into the network.”

The spokesperson continued: “Irish Water would like to apologise to the communities of the affected areas and would like to assure them that the matter is being prioritised.”

