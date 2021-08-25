Cork hotel granted permission to build holiday units on its grounds

“Works will include the construction of the units, 13 of which are integrated into the existing garden wall and walkway, five that are elevated in the wooded section of the site, and six that are cantilevered along the most southwesterly part of the site,” a description of the proposed development stated.
One of the conditions states that, within three months of a final grant of permission and prior to any development works on site, the hotel must amend drawings and submit a revised site layout plan and landscape plan to the council making some changes to the original proposal.
Included in these changes is that the service unit must be redesigned and relocated away from the southern boundary by a minimum of 10m and not 6.9m as proposed.
Another condition stipulates that, in the interests of visual amenity, a specifications and materials report, along with samples, shall be submitted for agreement with the planning authority “that demonstrates the durability of high-quality materials and long-lasting finishes for external elevations of the holiday units”.