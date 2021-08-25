Cork hotel granted permission to build holiday units on its grounds

ONE of Cork City’s best-known hotels, The Montenotte Hotel on the Middle Glanmire Road, has been granted conditional planning permission for holiday units within its grounds.

In June, the planning application was submitted, seeking permission from Cork City Council to construct 23 holiday units and one service unit for tourism-related accommodation, managed and operated through The Montenotte Hotel.

“Works will include the construction of the units, 13 of which are integrated into the existing garden wall and walkway, five that are elevated in the wooded section of the site, and six that are cantilevered along the most southwesterly part of the site,” a description of the proposed development stated.

It was also stated that the construction of pathways and associated site-service routes would be carried out to cater for the five elevated units.

No alternations were proposed to the existing hotel buildings.

Documents submitted with the application stated that the proposals were “key to the continued viability and success of The Montenotte Hotel”.

When the application was lodged, a spokesperson for the hotel said that, should the application be successful, construction was planned to get under way in late 2022.

The spokesperson added that the proposed holiday units would service both the corporate and leisure market for both domestic and international business.

CONDITIONS

Planners at Cork City Council have now decided to grant permission for the proposed development, subject to 11 conditions.

One of the conditions states that, within three months of a final grant of permission and prior to any development works on site, the hotel must amend drawings and submit a revised site layout plan and landscape plan to the council making some changes to the original proposal.

Included in these changes is that the service unit must be redesigned and relocated away from the southern boundary by a minimum of 10m and not 6.9m as proposed.

Another condition stipulates that, in the interests of visual amenity, a specifications and materials report, along with samples, shall be submitted for agreement with the planning authority “that demonstrates the durability of high-quality materials and long-lasting finishes for external elevations of the holiday units”.

The grant of permission for this new development comes as The Montenotte Hotel unveiled its panoramic rooftop bar and terrace earlier this summer.

The development, aptly named ‘The Glasshouse’, represents an investment in the region of €1m.

Planning permission for the development was granted by Cork City Council back in April.

Commenting ahead of the opening of The Glasshouse, general manager, Brian Bowler, said the development had “been in the works for some time”.

“It is the perfect location for pre- or post-dinner drinks and people can enjoy the wonderful views of Cork,” Mr Bowler said.